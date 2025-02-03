Fantastic Four Trailer Teaser Already Features One Excellent Marvel Callback

The countdown is on. Our first real look at the upcoming MCU Fantastic Four movie will come at 7 am ET on Tuesday, Feb. 4 (FF, get it?). We’re not getting just a trailer for the movie, but a whole lead-up to the release, complete with a lead spot on the chat show Good Morning America.

As is increasingly common, Marvel has announced the big trailer event with a smaller teaser. But this one’s a bit more substantial than the usual quick montage of images that constitute other trailers for trailers. The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer teaser shows people in the early 1960s gathering with excitement at a storefront to watch the launch of the Marvel-1, the rocket that carries Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), and Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn) into space, where they’ll be bombarded by cosmic rays and transformed into Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Girl, the Thing, and the Human Torch. It’s an excellent callback that sets up the tone of the movie and the importance of Marvel’s First Family nicely for the audience.

The Marvel-1 obviously plays an important role in comic book lore. After all, when Jack Kirby and Stan Lee introduced the team in 1961’s Fantastic Four #1, there wasn’t even a company called Marvel Comics yet. Marvel Comics was initially the title of an anthology series launched in 1939, but did not become the name of the superhero line until 1963’s Fantastic Four #14. The Marvel-1 pointed toward what would become perhaps the greatest name in American comics.

The Marvel-1 looks great in the teaser trailer, fully embracing the movie’s retro-futuristic aesthetic. But even better is the name of the organization responsible for the Marvel-1 and its launch: the Future Foundation.