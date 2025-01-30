Avengers: Doomsday Just Added a Major Returning Marvel Character

But even more compelling are the stories in which Doom and Strange must join forces. There’s the 1989 classic miniseries Triumph and Torment, in which the duo fight to save Doom’s mother from the clutches of Mephisto. Triumph and Torment later leads to a storyline that has clear implications for Avengers: Doomsday. In the series Infamous Iron Man, Victor Von Doom becomes a hero and takes the place of the absent Tony Stark, assuming the role of Iron Man. At the end of that storyline, Doom recruits Strange to help him find his mother’s spirit, once again under attack by Mephisto.

But the biggest connection between the two relates to the film that follows Doomsday, Avengers: Secret Wars. Although Marvel has published a few different major stories under the title Secret Wars, the upcoming movie seems to adapt the 2015 event in which Doom recreates the universe in his image. Doom gains this godlike power by facing off with the Beyonders at the edge of the universe. And who is at his side at this event? Stephen Strange.

Throughout Secret Wars, Strange is the only person besides Doom who remembers the universe as it was. Although he’s convinced that Doom’s reign is preferable to all other alternatives (a comic plot point that the “14,000,605 futures” bit from Avengers: Endgame references), he tries to serve as Victor’s conscience, a devil’s bargain he feels compelled to make.

The tension and admiration between the two Doctors are the best parts of Secret Wars and Infamous Iron Man. It’s impossible to imagine that the upcoming Avengers movies could tell their stories well without it, so we’re all glad that Cumberbatch was wrong this time.

Avengers: Doomsday releases in 2026.