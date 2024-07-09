Gladiator 2 Trailer Reveals the Major Connection to the First Film

Gladiator doesn’t seem like the type of movie that demands a sequel. Sure, it won the Academy Award for Best Picture, and sure, director Ridley Scott is still going strong more than two decades later. But the story of Maximus had a definitive arc and ending. As portrayed by Russell Crowe, the general-turned-gladiator Maximus died after leading a revolt against Rome and the corrupt Emperor Commodus (a wild Joaquin Phoenix).

So what is the point of a sequel 20 years later? Yes, the empire limps on for a few more centuries, but that’s not enough to justify a direct sequel to a standalone story from the previous film.

Fortunately, the trailer for Gladiator II clarifies the connection between the first film and the sequel. The trailer opens with narration from Lucius (Paul Mescal), the nephew of Commodus in the original movie and former heir of the Empire before the death of his father. Lucius recalls watching Maximus’ revolt as a child (played back then by Spencer Treat Clark of Unbreakable fame), as depicted at the climax of Gladiator. Now as an adult, Lucius sees Maximus as an inspiration for his own resistance to the Empire after he is also imprisoned and forced to become a gladiator.

The trailer solidifies the connection with a scene featuring Lucius speaking with his mother Lucilla (once again played by Connie Nielsen), who became Maximus’ lover in the first film. Seeing the connection between her son and Maximus, she gives Lucius a ring with her former lover’s name on it.