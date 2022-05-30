Examining Hollywood’s Growing Obsession With Legacy Sequels

With director Colin Trevorrow directing, Jurassic World finally arrived after years of development in the summer of 2015. While there hadn’t been a Jurassic film in 14 years, audience enthusiasm for rampaging dinosaurs was clearly not extinct; in fact, it had grown. Jurassic World’s opening weekend brought in $208 million, enough to defeat the record set by The Avengers ($207 million) in 2012. Even with just one minor legacy character in the film (BD Wong’s Dr. Henry Wu), the film earned $1.67 billion globally, good enough for #7 on the all-time list.

2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hauled in another $1.3 billion, and with the upcoming Jurassic World Dominion set to feature legacy stars Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern together for the first time since the original, another billion-dollar behemoth seems likely.

Creed (2015)

The last time we had seen Rocky Balboa in the 2006 movie of the same name, the film surprised audiences and critics with an emotional and dramatic send-off for Sylvester Stallone’s beloved former heavyweight champion. It was also an unexpected box office success, especially after the dismal reception to 1990’s Rocky V, so in many ways Rocky Balboa, coming 16 years after its predecessor, was a legacy sequel in its own right.

Then we got Creed. Focused on the son of Rocky’s late nemesis-turned-friend Apollo Creed, with superb direction by Ryan Coogler and outstanding performances from Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed and Stallone as Rocky—now recruited to train Adonis—Creed wasn’t just an excellent new legacy spinoff of the Rocky series but a thrilling boxing epic in its own right. Critics and audiences agreed, paying nearly $174 million worldwide to see the $35 million picture. Its follow-up, Creed II, earned even more ($214 million) and served as not just as a sequel to Creed but a legacy sequel to Rocky IV.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)

The legacy sequel to end all legacy sequels, Star Wars: The Force Awakens was a film that many fans of that galaxy far, far away never thought they’d actually see. But Disney made a promise (or perhaps a threat) to start churning out new Star Wars films soon after purchasing Lucasfilm, and this first offering was a genuinely heartfelt homage to everything we loved about the old films, with legacy characters like Han, Leia, and Chewie interacting with newbies like Rey, Poe, and Finn while once again battling the baddies, now reconstituted as The First Order.

Sure, the plot was little more than a remix of A New Hope, but it was such a delight to return to the universe that many overlooked that fact, at least then. Still the highest-grossing film of all time in the U.S. ($936 million) and the fourth highest worldwide ($2 billion), the shine of The Force Awakens has been dulled in retrospect by the divisive response to the progressive The Last Jedi and the flat-out awful The Rise of Skywalker. But watching it on its own terms, it has an element that lot of Star Wars content has lost: It’s fun.