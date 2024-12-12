The Clayface Movie Is a Very Good Choice for the New DCU

Finger later reimagined the character in 1961’s Detective Comics #298, “The Challenge of Clay-Face” by Finger, Sheldon Moldoff, and Charles Paris. Befitting the sci-fi tones of the Silver Age, this Clayface was treasure hunter Matt Hagen, who turned into a shape-shifting muck monster after encountering mysterious ooze at the bottom of the ocean. The Hagen Clayface became the primary model for decades, even as different variations popped up.

In 1978, Len Wein and Marshall Rogers introduced Preston Payne, a rich man who stole Hagen’s blood to reshape his physical abnormalities and become Clayface III. Payne eventually met Sondra Fuller aka Lady Clayface, and they had a son named Cassius “Clay” Payne, the fourth Clayface. In Batman #550 (1998), Peter Malley, a scientist in the Department of Extranormal Operations, experiments on Cassius and becomes Clay Thing. Malley may or may not be the amnesiac shape-changer who eventually settled on the appearance of actor Todd Russell and was rescued by Catwoman in 2002. And then there’s firefighter Jonathan Williams, introduced in 2003 as a tragic figure who becomes a Clayface after being doused with chemicals. This Clayface fights with Batman for a bit, but eventually helps the Dark Knight cure Alfred before sacrificing himself.

In the current continuity, with its reboots and retcons, Karlo is back as the main and only Clayface, albeit with aspects of the previous Clayfaces integrated into him. Writer James Tynion IV recently reimagined Karlo as a tragic figure, one given a chance at redemption during The Rise and Fall of the Batmen arc from the Rebirth issues of Detective Comics.

While it’s unclear which Clayface will star in the new movie, the point is there’s plenty of comic book history to pick from as Flanagan et al craft the ideal version for the big screen.

The Man Inside the Monster

“Look at them!” demands Batman at the end of the brilliant Batman: The Animated Series two-parter “Feet of Clay.” The Dark Knight has chased the villain into a room filled with screens, each of which displays one of the personas adopted by Clayface. “You can play those parts again, Hagen,” Batman urges, identifying the villain as Matt Hagen, even though he acts more like Basil Karlo. “Let me help you find a cure.”

Clayface refuses, stumbling back and losing control of his powers, shifting from one form to another. Each transformation blurs into the next, burying Clayface’s true identity under a pile of false selves.