The Penguin Ending Explained and What It Means for The Batman Part II

Of course, The Penguin falls between The Batman and its upcoming sequel, which means that the show needs to set the stage for The Batman: Part II. So let’s charge up the Bat-signal and examine the state of Gotham City after the Penguin waddles away.

Oz Triumphant

Although Colin Farrell stole every one of his scenes in The Batman, his character a minor antagonist at best. The Riddler and Carmine Falcone posed the greatest threats to the Dark Knight, while Penguin just showed up to bark out hilarious commentary about speaking Spanish.

The Penguin reveals that people within the Gotham underworld think even less of Oz. He’s a low-level driver in the Falcone family, derided for his appearance and his obvious desire for acceptance. The series links Oz’s insecurity to his jealous desire to control his mother, an envy that goes so far that he murders his brothers to have her all to himself. In fact, Oz frames all of his power grabbing as a way to achieve her love.

By the end of the finale, Oz has become the new power in Gotham. The Maroni and Falcone crime families are destroyed, Sofia is in Arkham, and Oz gets to dance the night away in his penthouse. Oz succeeds by consolidating the remaining Gotham families and overthrowing the bosses, positioning himself as the most powerful criminal in the City. Best of all, Oz has his mother Francis at his side… in a way.

Will Sofia Gigante and Catwoman Team Up?

The show might be called The Penguin, but Oz wasn’t the real star. Instead, Cristin Milioti soon proved herself the most exciting person on screen, thanks to her ferocious performance as Sofia Falcone.

After serving years in Arkham for the murder of seven women, crimes that earned her the nickname “The Hangman,” Sofia returns to Gotham ready for revenge agains the real killer, her father Carmine. Sofia seemed poised to recreate the Gotham gangland in her own image.