The Penguin Time Jump Brings Us One Step Closer to a Rumored Batman Villain

A winter setting seems like the perfect opportunity for Reeves to put his own spin on Mr. Freeze, especially after the director told Collider he’d be interested in exploring a “grounded” version of the character in one of The Batman’s sequels: “I think there’s actually a grounded version of that story, which could be really powerful and could be really great.” Note that Reeves doesn’t specifically mention Part II, but with The Penguin showcasing an ever-expanding world of mythos, there are already plans to take the story further. With The Batman Part II already confirmed as a seasonal story, the pieces line up neatly with Victor Fries making his Reevesverse debut.

Interestingly, some think that we’ve already met Mr. Freeze in the form of Rhenzy Feliz’s Victor “Vic” Aguilar. Oz Cobb’s orphaned lackey has emerged as one of The Penguin’s most interesting characters, but it’s unclear where he goes next. There’s some foreshadowing that Vic won’t make it out of The Penguin alive. Others have suggested Victor could become this world’s version of Robin after shunning a life of crime, while there are wild theories he’s a famous character from the comics. From being a rehashed version of Victor Stone (Cyborg) to the serial killer Victor Zsasz, one of the most out-there theories is that Vic Aguilar will become Victor Fries. Even if Mr. Freeze is pencilled in for The Batman Part II, it seems unlikely that Feliz will be playing him.

There’s been plenty of discussion about Mr. Freeze appearing sooner rather than later. When Mark Strong was cast in The Penguin, there was rampant speculation he could be playing Mr. Freeze, but instead, he played the recast Carmine Falcone. HBO was once working on several spinoffs of The Batman, although planned projects based on the GCPD and Arkham State Hospital were parked while only The Penguin moved forward. Elsewhere, James Gunn recently shot down rumors that a Mr. Freeze spinoff was in development on Threads, although the DCU overload admitted that it’s not a bad idea. If anything, the fan response to the idea shows just how popular Mr. Freeze is.

Of course, we could be way off with our musings about Mr. Freeze. Despite Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises featuring a similarly snowy setting to The Penguin and The Batman Part II without so much as even an Easter egg winking toward Mr. Freeze, that didn’t stop fans from trying to find a connection. Reeves has teased what comes next, and in the same Collider interview where he confirmed Part II’s winter setting, he explained how he sees The Penguin as more than just a spinoff: “I wanted the origin stories of these other characters of the Rogues Gallery. and that story was originally going to be the entrée into the next movie.” The fact he refers to the series as an entrée and mentions ‘other characters’ rather than just Farrell’s Penguin means fans are on the lookout for even the slightest hint of who Part II’s de facto big bad will be.

Reeves’ promises of only focusing on grounded villains (and having already written off Gentleman Ghost) means any version of Mr. Freeze likely won’t be stomping around while brandishing a ray gun and quipping, “Ice to meet you.” Still, the end of The Batman and having the poorest parts of Gotham flooded could easily give Victor Fries (or whatever he ends up being called) a typically tragic backstory where he’s forced into the city’s criminal underworld to try and save his wife. Reeves is remaining tight-lipped on where things are heading for The Batman Part II, but with only two episodes of The Penguin left, we’ll have to park those Mr. Freeze theories on ice…for now.