The Penguin Shows the Major Flaw in Matt Reeves’ The Batman Universe

As cinematic as both shots are, they represent very different approaches to making a Batman movie. In 1989, Tim Burton leaned into the gothic, trying to capture the feel of comic books and creating a dark cousin to the 1960s TV show. In 2022, Matt Reeves emphasized realism, trying to imagine how Batman, the Penguin, and the Riddler could actually exist in our world.

The Batman mostly works, thanks to the filmmaking talents of Reeves and his collaborators. But with the spinoff The Penguin, we see the limitations of trying to be realistic with superheroes, which diminish the outrageous appeal of the characters in pursuit of an aesthetic borrowed from other genres.

In the third episode of The Penguin, Oz and Sofia meet Mr. Bloom, the creator of a powerful drug called Bliss. Comic book readers might know Mr. Bloom from his debut in Batman #43 from 2015, written by Scott Snyder and penciled by Greg Capullo. In that issue, Mr. Bloom is a wispy figure in a sink tight black leotard, a psychodelic flower stitched across his facemask. He speaks with a strange lilt, represented by Steve Wands, even when standing up to the Penguin. By the end of the issue, his drugs make him appear monsterous and distended, a nightmare figure who seems to kill the Penguin.

In The Penguin, Mr. Bloom is a man in a white lab coat. He wears glasses. He has a beard.

Defenders of The Penguin would argue that the comics-accurate Mr. Bloom doesn’t fit the story that Reeves and series showrunner Lauren LeFranc are trying to tell. Psychedelics exist in this world, but not superpowers. And if a man like Oz, with his disfigured face and his limp and girth, has to go to unspeakable ends to gain power in Gotham, how much worse would it be for a skinny weirdo like the Mr. Bloom of the comics.

But that raises a question: why make the scientist Mr. Bloom if he’s going to have almost nothing in common with the character from the comics? He could just as easily be called Mr. Smith or Mr. Johnson. In fact, he deserves such a generic name because he’s such a generic character, wearing exactly what the most thoughtless costume would choose if a scene called for a scientist type to move around in the background.