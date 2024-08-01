Batman: Caped Crusader Review: A More Mature Animated Series

As those names might suggest, Caped Crusader goes for lesser-known entries in Batman’s rogues’ gallery, pulling deep for characters such as Nocturna (Mckenna Grace), Firebug (Tom Kenny), and Onomatopoeia (Reid Scott). The Penguin gets reimagined as devious female gangster Oswalda Cobblepot (Minnie Driver), her grotesque appearance taking a back seat to her general ruthlessness. Catwoman (Christina Ricci) becomes a spoiled party girl, while Deadshot and Killer Croc show up in small roles, both under their civilian names.

However, Caped Crusader does break the mold with two bigger-name villains, both of whom stretch across several episodes. Free from even a mention of the Joker, Harleen Quinzel (Jamie Chung) appears in several episodes as the psychologist best friend of Barbara Gordon (Krystal Joy Brown) and love interest for Detective Renee Montoya (Michelle C. Bonilla). Although certainly more energetic than any of her friends, Quinzel remains a thoughtful professional, a far cry from the spunky bombshell of most appearances. Radical methods drive her to create her Harley Quinn persona, for which Chung adopts a soft, frightening voice, pulling back Harley’s usual energy and turning her into something much more sinister.

The largest arc across the season deals with Harvey Dent, the District Attorney and Mayoral hopeful voiced by former Batman Diedrich Bader. Caped Crusader presents Harvey as a fundamentally good man who cares about justice, but succumbs to the occasional moral lapse, including accepting support from gangster Rupert Thorne (Cedric Yarbrough). As usual, Dent plays a counterpoint to Bruce, still in his early days as Batman, but the slow burn of his transition to Two-Face retains the tragedy of the oft-told story.

The Dent plot points to the other important name in the Caped Crusader credits, that of Ed Brubaker. In addition to writing standout arcs on Daredevil and Captain America for Marvel, Brubaker has a long history of excellent noir and crime comics, such as Gotham Central for DC and Reckless at Image.

Brubaker’s handle on pathetic criminals and corrupt heroes helps sell the noir trappings of Caped Crusader, giving a new mature edge to the TAS formula. In Caped Crusader, Harvey Bullock (John DiMaggio) and Arnold Flass (Gary Anthony Williams) have a killer edge, while Commissioner Gordon (Eric Morgan Stuart) allows his righteousness to become frightening. Caped Crusader‘s writers follow suit, telling stories in which people get shot or die, and characters regularly use harder language. Without going all the way, that is; the unfinished phrase “you son of a…” occurs often.

Caped Crusader‘s setting underscores its noir and hardboiled tales. Where TAS, like the Tim Burton-directed movies before it, took place in an art-deco place outside of time, Caped Crusader stays rooted in the 1940s. The timeline adds specificity to the series that distinguishes it from other Batman retellings. Batman wears a variation of the original suit that Bill Finger and Bob Kane debuted in 1939’s Detective Comics #27, and key parts of the mythology are missing, such as the Bat-Signal and the Bat-Computer.