The Fall of the House of Usher’s Mike Flanagan Does Trauma Horror Right

But with the onset of elevated horror (a maligned, but useful term, as we all know what it means), trauma subtext has become text. Some directors have the skill to pull it off, such as Jennifer Kent in The Babadook, in which a mother’s resentment toward her difficult child manifests in a storybook monster. Jordan Peele grafted racist micro- and macro-agressions onto a mad scientist story for Get Out. Ari Aster’s Hereditary and Midsommar make family conversations as frightening as ritual sacrifice.

But these movies work because they never skimp on the horror when telling stories about trauma. It’s not just the skills of Daniel Kaluuya and Bradley Whitford that make moments such as Dean Armitage admiring Barack Obama feel wry and well-observed. It is the visuals of the sunken place, the look of helplessness on Kaluuya’s face as Chris loses autonomy of his body, that depicts the effects of systemic racism. It is a scary image that makes a psychological point, with both aspects supporting instead of overtaking one another.

Too many modern horror movies use trauma as a shortcut to quality. To be sure, some of the greatest horror fiction of all time comes from limited budgets, talents, or lack of taste. From X: The Man With the X-Ray Eyes to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre to Friday the 13th to Saw, necessity has been the demonic mother of invention.

Movies such as Lights Out, Speak No Evil, and Smile treat the scares as secondary to making a (usually not very interesting) point. Take the aforementioned scene in Smile. Finn shoots the oner with total control, moving the camera gracefully along the key elements of the room. It’s handsomely lit and well-framed, supported by Cristóbal Tapia de Veer’s unsettling score. Even the jump scare with the ringing phone startles us.

But what’s the point? These techniques use the language of horror to tell us that Rose still hasn’t processed her mother’s suicide. The movie only gets more obvious from there, from the most simplistic depiction of intrusive thoughts to a literal battle with a monster who should be wearing a sign that says “I am your unresolved mommy issues.” Not only does this approach fail to say anything worthwhile about mental illness, but it cheapens the scares.

Trauma horror storms into a dark room and throws on the light, revealing the ghosts that terrified us to be nothing more than nondescript people in well-washed sheets.