New Batman Movie Update Confirms DCU’s Approach to the Dark Knight

As of this point, Gunn and Muschietti haven’t revealed which specific writers will be spearheading Brave and the Bold. However, they have pointed to the movie’s origins in Grant Morrison‘s excellent run from the 2000s, which developed Damian Wayne, son of Bruce Wayne and Talia al Ghul. Brave and the Bold will be the first time Robin has appeared in a live-action Batman film since the ill-fated Joel Schumacher movies of the 1990s, which only intensifies expectations.

But Gunn isn’t wavering from his story-first approach, which he believes is already yielding compelling projects.

“We have been really fortunate with some screenplays,” he told Collider. “Supergirl came in, and just, wow, Ana [Nogueira] did such an amazing job. The Lanterns pilot came in, and now the whole Lantern series came in, and it’s like, ‘Wow, that’s wonderful, wonderful work.'” In fact, he’s so excited about this process that he’s applying it to some secret projects. “There are a couple of other things that people don’t know about. There are a couple of movies and TV shows that are green-lit or near-green-lit. But it’s going to be based, always, on the story because, at the end of the day, if we’re happy with the story that we’re telling, that’s what matters most.

“And once Brave and the Bold gets to that point, then we’ll make the movie,” Gunn concluded. “That’s really all it is.”

So where is Batman? He’s in the imagination of writers taking the time to craft the right script about the Dark Knight and his snotty assassin son, and won’t start making his ways to theaters until that script is set.