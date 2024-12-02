James Gunn Reveals Why Creature Commandos Is Launching The New DC Universe

The one exception here is merwoman Nina Mazursky, the sweetheart of the show. “Her origin story also has a lot of adversity, but she remains this open, caring being,” enthuses Chao. “I think that’s her real superpower.” That ability to care in the face of adversity also makes Nina a key member of the Creature Commandos, even if her teammates don’t quite see it.

“So many of these underdogs and outcasts are just lonely, and Nina’s life has been marked by loneliness,” she explains. “She’s finally found her tribe in this motley crew of monsters.”

Beyond Boring Stereotypes

Monsters might get the headlines, but they’re not the only surprising figures in Creature Commandos. Humans such as Flag and Princess Ilana could also fall into the flat stereotypes of a grizzled trooper or a damsel in distress. But Frank Grillo and Maria Bakalova follow their co-stars’ lead by finding human notes in the characters.

Grillo approaches the challenge with a soldier’s sobriety. “You just absorb the circumstance and you go with it. If you put anything on it—if you try to be funny, if you try to be sad, if you try to imagine that this animated character isn’t you—it’ll be a problem,” he says. “But if you approach an animated character the same way you approach every other character, it comes out as authentic.”

The same is true of Bakalova’s Ilana, who is “the hardest character to play in the show,” claims Gunn. “We’re never telegraphing what to think about that character. We don’t explain her intentions, whether they’re good or bad. Maria had to bring to life someone totally different from herself with no clear motivations, and she really hit it home.”

Bakalova takes the compliment but turns it right back around on Gunn, saying, “I had a great person to guide me, so it’s not that challenging.” However, Bakalova is playing the one primary character who has no comic-book forerunner, someone created for the series. “Ilana doesn’t exist before we see her on screen,” Bakalova says with a smile. “So you have no way of knowing if she’s telling the truth or lying or manipulating.”