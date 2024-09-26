Can Christopher Reeve Ever Really Be Replaced as Superman?

But Reeve synthesized all of the dueling aspects of Superman’s personality, instilling in his performance the complete evolution of a character who began as a defender of the poor and downtrodden and wound up a homeless alien turned good Midwestern boy in the popular imagination. Nothing illustrates this tension better than his performance in the worst movie during his tenure, Superman III from 1983. In a terribly written sequence, Superman arrives at a chemical plant that’s caught fire and gets to work saving the people, but when he orders one specific scientist to leave a room, the white coat refuses, claiming he has to watch vats of dangerous acid to prevent them from burning off into a poisonous cloud. Always considerate and ready for action, Superman listens attentively to the man and takes seriously his expertise. When the fire grows closer to the vats, the scientist orders Superman to bring the fire hoses immediately. Without pride or a sense of ego, Superman leaps into action.

At the same time, Jimmy Olsen (Marc McLure) disobeys firefighters orders and climbs up a ladder to get a better shot. The ladder collapses and Jimmy falls to the ground. A broken leg now leaves him vulnerable to the encroaching flames. Jimmy calls for help and, as always, Superman arrives for his pal, tenderly lifting him up and carrying him to the paramedics. The entire time, Reeve weaves gentleness into his voice, listening to Jimmy’s concerns and reassuring him.

Choppy and nonsensical as the sequence is, Reeve sells it all. We believe that Superman can save the day, that Superman won’t let anyone die, even if that means taking orders from someone else or stopping everything to help his pal. Director Richard Lester juxtaposes this sequence with a comic scene in which Clark fumbles around his high school reunion and embarrasses himself in front of high school girlfriend Lana Lang (Annette O’Toole). Lester displays more confidence as a director during these comedy moments, and Reeve meets his expectations, letting Clark be a goofy nerd, but also letting him be human and relatable. Reeve’s empathy for Clark keeps his humanity in check, showing why Lana would be attracted to a big awkward oaf.

No one would come away from Superman III thinking they saw a great movie. But they have seen a great Superman, as the failures of the film make Reeve’s performance stand out all the more, something that can’t be said of anyone else who has played the Last Son of Krypton in the many decades since.

The Never-Ending Battle

To be clear, there have been many good Superman stories since Reeve hung up the cape after Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (which is, yes, better than Superman III). But in most cases, the Superman performances are dictated by the quality of the movie. Take the most recent famous example, Henry Cavill in the Zack Snyder DCEU films. Cavill’s got the look, with his bright blue eyes and lantern jaw. And as he’s shown in other things, such as Mission Impossible: Fallout and The Witcher, he can bring levity and humor to a character. But he couldn’t make his Superman anything more than a glowering bully, a tough guy who resented having to save people. While that misanthropic edge certainly comes more from Snyder than it does Cavill, the actor couldn’t elevate the character above the material he was given.

The same may be true for the best Superman post-Reeve, played by Tyler Hoechlin in Superman & Lois. Hoechlin has a sweetness in his Superman that reflects the character’s Midwestern values. The scene in which he credits his mom when a kid compliments his suit (pulled directly from Superman: For All Seasons by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale) works because Hoechlin doesn’t shy away from the cheese. Hoechlin also plays Superman as a believable dad, worrying about his kids and his relationship with wife Lois the way that anyone would do.