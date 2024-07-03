Superman Set Photos Reveal First Look at Green Lantern Guy Gardner on the Big Screen
The set photos from Superman continue to pour in, this time with a unique take on Earth's Greatest Green Lantern (self-described) Guy Gardner and Hawkgirl!
There’s only one Green Lantern good enough to handle a high-pressure planet like Earth, and that’s ol’ Guy Gardner. At least, that’s what Guy Gardner would say anytime that someone challenges his credentials.
One of the most popular characters in the Green Lantern franchise, Guy Gardner is a brain-damaged braggart and loser who just so happens to have the most powerful weapon in the universe on his finger. He’s a very idiosyncratic character, one hard to get right in other adaptations.
Fortunately, James Gunn seemed to be moving in the right direction for Gardner when he cast his frequent collaborator Nathan Fillion in the part in his upcoming Superman movie. Once a fan favorite to play Hal Jordan, Fillion knows how to walk the line between charming and insufferable, bringing his fine comic timing to a blustery blowhard who surely will not take kindly to the arrival of a good-hearted Kryptonian.
In a new set picture from Superman, we can see that Gunn’s going for a nearly comic accurate take on Gardner. Fillion sports a red-haired wig, styled in Gardner’s signature bowl cut. Instead of the standard tight green and black uniform worn by most Lanterns, Gardner has his jacket and boots, with a couple of stripes down the side of his pants, just like his most famous comic look.
And here’s a little footage from the set too:
That said, the movie Gardner’s suit is mostly white. The color scheme deviates not just from Gardner’s usual look, but also from Gunn’s approach thus far in Superman. As seen with his Superman and Mister Terrific costumes, Gunn has faithfully recreated the basic comic book look of the characters he brings to the big screen, with only minor stylistic differences.
But the white of the costume might indicate something about Gardner’s relationship to the rest of the Green Lantern Corps. In the comics, Gardner often finds himself at odds with the rest of the Corps, either because he works for a splinter group of Guardians or because he’s joined the Red Lanterns. The fact that he’s foregone green in this version might suggest that movie Guy sees himself as more of an independent player than a member of the Corps.
The suit’s minimal use of GL insignias supports that idea. While the standard lantern logo does appear on his belt and shoulders, the most prominent logo is a diamond on his chest with the letters “GG” in the center. That logo comes from Gardner’s short-lived solo series, when he lost his ring and was kicked out of the GL Corps, wearing Sinestro’s old yellow ring instead.
The set photo also gives viewers their first look at Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl. Obviously, the most important part of her costume is missing from the shot, as her wings will be CGI. However, the rest of her costume is telling, as it seems to have more in common with Hawkwoman (Shayera Thal) than with Hawkgirl (Kendra Saunders). The black, white, and gold color scheme is common more to Hawkwoman, as Hawkgirl tends to wear gold, green, and red. Likewise, the longhair flowing out of her helmet is trademark of Shayera more than the close-cropped Kendra.
The most interesting part of the costume is its overall design. Instead of the more barbarian-like costume most often associated with Shayera or the tight half-shirt of Kendra, Merced seems to wear a uniform. Hawkwoman wore a uniform during the Hawkworld series, one of many reboots of the Hawkman mythos. That storyline focused on Shayera and Katar Hol aka Hawkman as Thanagarian police, who rarely come to Earth.
Really though, the biggest question might involve a character we’ve already seen. Suspended in air next to Hawkgirl is Mister Terrific. The fact that he’s flying shouldn’t surprise anyone; Michael Holt is, after all, a super genius. He’d figure it out.
No, the surprise is his body language. Instead of flying on discs or variations of his T-spheres, this Terrific (played by Edi Gathegi) is sitting. The contraption he’s in will be replaced in post with something else, but what? Is he in Wonder Woman’s invisible jet? Is he in a giant T-sphere? Does he have the Mobius chair?
These and other questions probably won’t be answered until next year, when Superman finally flies into the theaters. Until then, it’s good to know that Guy Gardner’s hairdo is in order.
Superman comes to theaters on July 11, 2025.