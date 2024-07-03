Superman Set Photos Reveal First Look at Green Lantern Guy Gardner on the Big Screen

In a new set picture from Superman, we can see that Gunn’s going for a nearly comic accurate take on Gardner. Fillion sports a red-haired wig, styled in Gardner’s signature bowl cut. Instead of the standard tight green and black uniform worn by most Lanterns, Gardner has his jacket and boots, with a couple of stripes down the side of his pants, just like his most famous comic look.

Yup she also has the LordTech logo pic.twitter.com/JU8SIefoq1 — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) July 3, 2024

That said, the movie Gardner’s suit is mostly white. The color scheme deviates not just from Gardner’s usual look, but also from Gunn’s approach thus far in Superman. As seen with his Superman and Mister Terrific costumes, Gunn has faithfully recreated the basic comic book look of the characters he brings to the big screen, with only minor stylistic differences.

But the white of the costume might indicate something about Gardner’s relationship to the rest of the Green Lantern Corps. In the comics, Gardner often finds himself at odds with the rest of the Corps, either because he works for a splinter group of Guardians or because he’s joined the Red Lanterns. The fact that he’s foregone green in this version might suggest that movie Guy sees himself as more of an independent player than a member of the Corps.

The suit’s minimal use of GL insignias supports that idea. While the standard lantern logo does appear on his belt and shoulders, the most prominent logo is a diamond on his chest with the letters “GG” in the center. That logo comes from Gardner’s short-lived solo series, when he lost his ring and was kicked out of the GL Corps, wearing Sinestro’s old yellow ring instead.

[@JD_Kuntz | @clevelanddotcom] pic.twitter.com/LTrklpkzat — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) July 3, 2024

[@JD_Kuntz | @clevelanddotcom] pic.twitter.com/jTkMq4USPv — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) July 3, 2024

The set photo also gives viewers their first look at Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl. Obviously, the most important part of her costume is missing from the shot, as her wings will be CGI. However, the rest of her costume is telling, as it seems to have more in common with Hawkwoman (Shayera Thal) than with Hawkgirl (Kendra Saunders). The black, white, and gold color scheme is common more to Hawkwoman, as Hawkgirl tends to wear gold, green, and red. Likewise, the longhair flowing out of her helmet is trademark of Shayera more than the close-cropped Kendra.