Superman Set Photos Reveal the Movie’s Secret Villain

RICK FLAG SR! THE ENGINEER! IS THAT THE ULTRA MAN CLONE!?!? pic.twitter.com/X8LmWVxjK2 — Julian Santiago (@SpikeDaHedgehog) June 25, 2024

Welp it’s safe to say that’s Ultraman and they’ve got his face covered to later reveal he’s a clone. Hope he doesn’t stick with this black body armor tho. Love the idea of an inversion of the Superman suit with a U crest pic.twitter.com/WOyQAcRxcB — hen thoughts (@filmsbyhen) June 26, 2024

Superman goes to Metropolis City Hall



[📸 Michael Collier] pic.twitter.com/AIyrkWmAnE — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) June 26, 2024

While that last figure might suggest that Superman will finally battle Maynard and Zed from Pulp Fiction, that stylized “U” on his chest promises something far more devastating. That logo mirrors the insignia of Ultraman, the evil Superman from alternate reality Earth-3 in the comics. Introduced in 1964’s Justice League of America #29, the very first “Crisis” story, Earth-3 is a version of our Earth with flipped morality. It is dominated by the Crime Syndicate of America, which features Bruce Wayne aka Owlman, Lois Lane aka Superwoman, and the all-powerful Ultraman.

Ultraman has worn a few different costumes over the year, but none of which look like they’d be right at home in a BDSM dungeon, which does raise some questions. Within DC and Superman canon, the only baddie who ever wore something similar was Doomsday, who made his first cameo appearances wrapped in green cloth with red goggles over his eyes. Is this Ultraman costume perhaps a variation of that initial suit, and he wears a more traditional costume underneath?

Viewers would be forgiven for rolling their eyes at the prospect of Ultraman appearing in Superman. After all, we are oversaturated with multiverse stories. And even though alternate realities have traditionally been the domain of DC instead of Marvel, the MCU has leaned hard into the concept, which would make this newly-relaunched cinematic universe feel like a latecomer to the current trend instead of an innovator.

That said, Ultraman does fit with what appears to be the prevailing theme of Gunn’s Superman movie. With cynical characters such as the Engineer and Guy Gardner getting attention and, of course, the tone of the previous DCEU films, Gunn seems to be positioning Superman as a harbinger of hope and optimism for this new era of DC movies. Indeed, the most exciting reading of Superman getting arrested again is that the scene rejects the overt power fantasies of the prior DCEU in favor of something brighter.

Many of the super-characters Gunn has added to Superman have a more craven approach to power, seeking it for its own end, even if they use it for some form of good. Ultraman represents the furthest extreme of that desire for power, a super man whose tremendous might gives him the right to do whatever he pleases. Superman, then, is the apotheosis of Ultraman.

Of course, there may be even more to it than a visitor from another world. After all, Superman and the arresting entourage is led by Rick Flag Sr., a military figure closely tied to Amanda Waller and Task Force X aka the Suicide Squad. We know that Grillo will also play Flag in season two of Peacemaker and in the upcoming animated series Creature Commandos, in which he leads a military unit filled with monsters.