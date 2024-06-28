Why Edi Gathegi’s Mr. Terrific Is a Perfect Fit for the New Superman Movie

It takes a lot to take attention away from Superman. But that’s exactly what happened when set photos leaked from James Gunn’s upcoming Superman film.

Sure, people were excited to get a much better look at David Corenswet’s costume—all bright colors and trunks on the outside—but even more excitement was directed toward Edi Gathegi, who looked like he walked right off the page of a Justice Society comic book in his Mister Terrific costume. Although the photos are leaks and not official pictures, the shots of Superman and Mister Terrific together feel thematically resonant. It’s almost like Mister Terrific is welcoming Superman into the movie’s troubled world.

First look at Edi Gathegi’s MISTER TERRIFIC on the set of ‘SUPERMAN’



[📸 @clevelanddotcom] pic.twitter.com/FIqa2lAhNB — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) June 24, 2024

Superman and Mister Terrific… The DCU is going to cook! pic.twitter.com/rUvhSVusYI — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) June 24, 2024

Gathegi plays Michael Holt, the second man to take the moniker Mister Terrific. The first was Terry Sloane, a Golden Age superhero in the mold of Doc Savage and Batman. A millionaire and Olympian who had achieved his every goal, Sloane found purpose when helping a woman evade a band of criminals. Sloane became Mister Terrific and started the “Fair Play Club” to keep kids out of juvenile delinquency.

The Holt version first appeared in 1997’s The Spectre #54, written by John Ostrander and penciled by Tom Mandrake. Like Sloane, Holt is a super-genius (the third smartest man in the DC Universe, officially) and a gold medalist. And like Sloane, Holt struggled to find a purpose, in his case after the sudden death of his pregnant wife. The Spectre inspired Holt to take up the Mister Terrific identity to help the kids of his community. Over the years, Mister Terrific became a key member of the Justice Society and one of the most respected superheroes in the world.