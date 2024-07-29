How Superman & Lois Will Put a New Twist on ‘The Death of Superman’

The Death of Superman is a popular story that has been told and retold since it first began in Action Comics #684 as part of the Doomsday arc. Superman dies, often at the hands of Doomsday, and typically comes back to life one way or another. Since 1992, it’s been almost like a rite of passage for Superman stories to tell some version of it, from comics to animated films to Zack Snyder’s Batman vs. Superman and Justice League. And now, with their fourth and final season approaching, it looks like Superman & Lois is officially taking their turn with the story.

In the Den of Geek SDCC studio, we got confirmation from the cast and creators that this is, in fact, the story they’re doing this season, as well as how this version differs from the others. “We’re doing ‘The Death of Superman,’” executive producer Todd Helbing confirms. “We teed it up at the end of last season and it’s not that Tyler [Hoechlin] isn’t in the show, he’s definitely in the show. Like we always do, we take a storyline like that and we put it through the Superman & Lois filter and then we make it our own, so that’s what we’re trying to do and I think it’s going to be really satisfying, cool, and epic.”

Unlike other versions of this story, save for the original, Superman & Lois’ gaze will be turned a little more inward toward Smallville. This version will be a more family-oriented story, focusing on how Superman’s (Tyler Hoechlin) death not only affects Lois (Bitsie Tulloch) and their sons Jordan (Alex Garfin) and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) but also how it affects the town that raised him as their own.

According to Helbing, Jonathan and Jordan are both “going to be reeling with their father’s death,” though they will be dealing with it in profoundly different ways. “Jordan particularly is gonna feel like the weight of that and how to respond [to his death]. It’s gonna cause a lot of friction between him and his brother,” he says. “They’re gonna sort of like go on their own separate path of how to sort of fill their dad’s shoes”