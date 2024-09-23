Superman Backlash Faced by Christopher Reeve Reminds How Much the Genre’s Image Changed

According to Daniels, though, when Reeve told his co-stars on an Off-off Broadway play that he was being flown out to Los Angeles to audition for Superman, one of his colleagues, a young guy named William Hurt, was appalled. Daniels said Hurt berated Reeve. “You can’t do that. You would be selling out!”

Meanwhile Chris’ own severely expectant father, Franklin, revealed similar disapproval. In the documentary, archival footage of Chris revealed the son accidentally confused his father when he told him he had been cast in Superman. Franklin congratulated and toasted his son at dinner because he thought Chris was referring to Man and Superman, a four-act play written by George Bernard Shaw in 1903. Documentary footage then confirmed the father’s actual disappointment over the truth when we see Franklin tell a reporter that his son didn’t tell him about Superman: The Movie “until the contract was already signed.”

Both anecdotes offer a fascinating insight into the world of acting and performance circa 1977. While it would prove to be a consequential year in pop culture, with Star Wars changing the idea of what a popular movie could be, both Hollywood and Broadway were still deep in the throes of a 1970s revitalization. Naturalism, grounding, and “reality” were favored in a decade that saw the likes of Robert De Niro, Jack Nicholson, and a pre-Scarface Al Pacino become stars. Reality-based procedurals like All the President’s Men, and downers like Network and Taxi Driver, were three of the biggest movies of the previous year… and superheroes were viewed purely as kids stuff by artists who dreamed of being the next Brando.

It didn’t matter that Marlon Brando was himself in Superman, as Reeve learned when using that as a justification for taking an audition to other twentysomething actors. “It doesn’t matter!” Hurt apparently told him. It was still selling out. And to be fair, as Reeve would soon discover himself, Brando really did consider Superman little more than a paycheck role. The acting legend couldn’t even be bothered to learn how to pronounce the name of his character’s son, Kal-El, until an acutely serious Reeve demanded his idol put in more effort.

But therein is the fault line in the culture that Reeve unintentionally stepped on. One generation still considered superheroes, if they considered them at all, to be junk made for the same audience who enjoyed 1960s camp television schlock (as they might have seen it), and the next generation viewed it as at least an opportunity to do something credible with universal appeal.

Reeve achieved that with flying colors. He imbued the character of Superman with so much grace and nobility that almost 50 years later no one else has been able to take on the mantle and not been found wanting in some way. He cultivated a tangible dignity in this “cartoon character” which so many contemporaries feared was inescapable.