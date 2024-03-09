15 Great Movies That Somehow Didn’t Get Any Oscar Nominations

So why the snub? Well, this was the year that 8 ½ won Best Foreign Film, so the competition was certainly intense. Yet, it’s surprising that Noboru Nakamura’s Twin Sisters was Japan’s representative at the Academy Awards that year rather than High and Low. Twin Sisters was also well-reviewed, but High and Low received significantly more buzz and came from a legendary Japanese director. Perhaps it was just too much of a “thriller” for voters at the time.

The Shining (1980)

You may know that The Shining wasn’t exactly a hit in its day, but it’s shocking to look back at just how despised this movie was in certain circles. Forget not getting any Oscar nominations. What else do you expect from an awards show that has historically snubbed horror movies? The Shining was so hated in 1980 that it was nominated for two Razzie awards, one of which has since been retracted by the organizers of one of the most reprehensible “awards shows” in the entire entertainment industry.

Between those who felt this movie was cruel, those who felt it was soulless, and those who hated the ways Stanley Kubrick changed the book it was based on (everyone wave at Stephen King), The Shining bounced off nearly everyone with a substantial critical voice at that time. What’s amazing in this case is that the revaluation of The Shining began just a few years after the movie’s debut. By the mid-’80s, a lot of people realized that a massive collective mistake had been made.

Groundhog Day (1993)

Like many of the other movies on this list, Groundhog Day has certainly grown in acclaim in the years since its release. At the very least, people in 1993 didn’t widely recognize this as a nearly perfect screenplay that helped usher in a revolutionary storytelling concept. However, Groundhog Day was still well-received in its day, was fairly successful at the box office, and even grabbed a few award nominations leading up to the Academy Awards. For that matter, Columbia Pictures even included Groundhog Day in their then-substantial Academy Awards campaign.

The Groundhog Day snub feels like a tragic example of the bias towards comedy films that the Academy was sadly exhibiting at that time (and in the many years since). You get the sense that voters were hesitant to award a Bill Murray comedy after such comedies spent the better part of a decade being the low-brow scourge of the industry. Still, there was some hope that the Academy’s former love of the genre would be resurrected by this generational classic.

Heat (1995)

Some will argue that Michael Mann’s Heat is not just the greatest crime film ever made but one of the best movies in film history. That’s obviously a big (and perhaps slightly too bold) claim, but when you sit down and watch this movie…well, it’s pretty much impossible to not get caught up in its craft, scope, and the sheer joy of watching Robert De Niro and Al Pacino give it their all before their careers would take some rather interesting turns.