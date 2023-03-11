The Oscars Have Ditched the “Fan Favorite” Movie Award and That’s a Good Thing

The Not-So-Popular Best Popular Film

In 2018, Academy president Bailey admitted to Vanity Fair that the idea was a direct response to the increasingly feeble ratings of the telecast, a way to draw in viewers who might want to see, say, Black Panther honored in addition to The Favourite (although the Best Picture winner that year, Green Book, was a straight-down-the-middle mainstream studio pic that had done well enough at the box office).

The idea was quickly ridiculed in the press and by members of the Academy. First, it smacked of condescension toward the films themselves: What made Black Panther worthy of Best Popular Film but not Best Picture? Just its box office alone? Was a superhero movie (or any other genre picture, most of which would probably make up the Popular category) not good enough for the big prize? Let’s also not forget with Black Panther the likely winner, the racist undertone of a “separate” award for the “Black movie.”

Second, it was insulting to the film industry and the people who craft the films. The Academy Awards are voted on by thousands of people intimately involved with the making of movies; the nominees in each category are selected by people who work in those categories (Best Picture is the exception). Was the Academy really going to diminish their hard work on “popular films,” relegating them to a proverbial kids table?

Facing scorn from all sides, the Best Popular Film idea faded away as quickly as it had emerged, and did not make its debut at the 91st Academy Awards as initially planned. But its ghost still roamed the hallowed halls of the Academy and suddenly reappeared in 2022.

The Fan Favorite Award That Wasn’t Voted On By Fans

Last year’s 94th Academy Awards were a disaster for many reasons, including of course the Slap Heard Around the World and the absence of eight categories from the telecast, but another aspect of that year’s debacle was the debut of the Fan Favorite “award,” which was supposed to allow fans to vote via Twitter for their favorite movie and their favorite movie moment—“Oscar Cheer Moment”—of the year.

Although for many it summoned up nightmares about the Best Popular Film award resurfacing in a new disguise, the Fan Favorite award was not in fact a real Oscar. It was designed to lure in younger viewers more engaged with social media and it was also seen as a way to recognize a film that, while a pop culture phenomenon, had no realistic chance of winning the real Best Picture Oscar—or in this case, even being nominated. Once again, like Black Panther four years earlier, it was a Marvel film, in this case Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Academy coveted to get in the program. The $1.9 billion-grossing blockbuster had given the theater business a much-needed shot in the arm after nearly two years of a pandemic-induced coma, and it had been critically acclaimed to boot. But Academy voters were not going to nominate or vote for a threequel in a superhero franchise.