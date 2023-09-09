Quentin Tarantino Movies Ranked from Worst to Best

Yet despite Death Proof’s deficiencies (including a try-too-hard attempt to recreate the sensation of there being missing reels of footage), it has aged surprisingly well. Taken by itself in its extended, preferred form, Death Proof features a bold performance by Kurt Russell whose Stuntman Mike is terrifying, not only because of the big muscle car he uses to kill women, but because Tarantino and the actor refuse to let audiences mistake this predator as anything other than a pathetic creep. By the end of the picture, Mike is pitifully begging for mercy from a superior stuntwoman (real-life stuntwoman Zoë Bell), and she doesn’t grant it. The movie’s intentional Psycho-knockoff structure, where we wind up following two sets of potential victims stalked by Mike, remains narratively knotty with starts and stops, but the cast is game, and the actual car chases in the third act are still as visceral and terrifying as anything else filmed behind a wheel in the last 15 years.

8. Django Unchained (2012)

Django Unchained is one of the only two films for which Tarantino received an Oscar (the other is Pulp Fiction). Both awards were for screenwriting. While we would agree with the Academy that Django’s script is, at times, disarmingly clever as it grafts a Spaghetti Western onto the tale of an escaped Black man eradicating a Mississippi plantation in the Antebellum South, it’s that same glibness which causes Django Unchained to also be the shallowest film in Tarantino’s catalog.

Whereas the cinematic vengeance wreaked on the Nazis in Inglourious Basterds was inspired, it’s far more reductive in a film about American chattel slavery where a benevolent white man (Christoph Waltz, who also won an Oscar) frees a single slave and teaches him how to shoot up the bad whites. In fact, we’d argue Waltz’s Dr. King Schultz gets all the best lines and heroic moments instead of Jamie Foxx’s laconic Django. Where the film really works, then, is when it unflinchingly stares into the evil of the South’s “genteel” class, providing Leonardo DiCaprio with one of the broadest, and easily the most sinister, performances of his career as plantation owner Calvin Candie. Samuel L. Jackson, meanwhile, gives one of his most underrated turns as Stephen, a house slave who reveals himself to be the film’s cruelest villain.

7. The Hateful Eight (2015)

For The Hateful Eight, Tarantino filmed in 70mm Ultra Panavision and with the same lenses William Wyler used on Ben-Hur (1959). It’s a slyly subversive choice given how this snowbound Western is Tarantino’s most claustrophobic and intimate effort since Reservoir Dogs. It is those similarities which has caused Eight to also have many detractors who find its visual grandiosity wasted on a film that could just as easily be a play about eight(ish) strangers who spend a fateful, blood-soaked evening in a haberdashery during an 1880s snowstorm.

The Hateful Eight unmistakably revisits themes and filmmaking techniques from QT joints past: paranoia and suspicion among loquacious killers who are filmed with spinning steadicams; long-simmering and racist animosity curdling into acts of righteous revenge; and a cast that includes Samuel L. Jackson, Tim Roth, Kurt Russell, and Michael Madsen. However, the sheer nihilistic bluntness of the vision makes it strangely hypnotic, with the cold-blooded cunning of Jackson’s Maj. Marquis Warren proving to be a far more captivating antihero than most. Russell, meanwhile, plays as a sly deconstruction of John Wayne’s persona and the Hollywood Western ideal while Jennifer Jason Leigh is fearless as the outlaw he yearns to hang. The film is as bitter as its frigid setting and perhaps a bit underappreciated.

6. Reservoir Dogs (1992)

We know. By dint of historical and cultural importance, there is maybe only one QT flick to leave a bigger mark on the zeitgeist than Reservoir Dogs, and if ranked purely by that meter it’s nigh impossible to top. This film was such a revelation when it premiered at Sundance in ’92, the New York Daily News likened it to audiences watching the Lumière Brothers’ 1895 film of a moving train for the first time. But as satisfying an exercise in style and audacious filmmaking as Reservoir Dogs is… it’s worth admitting it is also entirely that. An exercise in style.