Oscar Movies Are Horny Again and That’s a Great Thing

It’s a beautiful and human scene, one based in character development and grounded emotions. And it’s the type of scene too many filmgoers have disliked for too long. But despite the Academy missing out on All of Us Strangers, Oscars do recognize several movies with frank and beautiful sexuality, signaling a long-needed change in the understanding of sexuality on film.

Unsafe Sex Talk About Movies

While promoting his movie Argylle, actor Henry Cavill — who knows a thing or two about steamy bathtub scenes, thanks to The Witcher — offered his thoughts about sex on film. “I don’t understand them. I’m not a fan,” told the Happy Sad Confused podcast (via Business Insider). While he did acknowledge that nude scenes can move a story along, he concluded, “I think sometimes they’re overused these days.”

Cavill is not alone in his feelings. “Am I the only one that’s tired of sex scenes in films and shows?” asked a Reddit user in 2023. And while the premise of the question did receive some pushback (“unless beforehand they dance like birds in a david attenborough documentary” said the top comment), many people in the thread agreed. Even beyond social media posts, the perspective gets echoed through more official channels. According to a 2023 survey from the UCLA-based Center for Scholars and Storytellers, “47.5% of adolescents said that sex isn’t needed for the plot of most TV shows and movies.”

To be sure, there are many reasons behind these preferences. That same survey indicates that adolescents value platonic relationships and staying single more than coupling, and want that lifestyle reflected in film.

Furthermore, there’s a long history in Hollywood of sexuality forced into projects, particularly to please straight male viewers. Whether it be the “sex hygiene” and “vice” movies of the 20s and 30s, the Mondo movies of the 60s and 70s, or more straightforward horror and exploitation fare of the 80s, sexuality on film very often meant the camera leered at women. This is the issue that academic Laura Mulvey addressed in her influential 1975 essay, “Visual Pleasure and Narrative Cinema.” In that essay, Mulvey identified “the male gaze,” in which the camera stands in for the eyes of the (straight) male viewer, who gets to stare at female subjects behind the protection of the fourth wall.

Sometimes, this focus on the male gaze invited gratuitous sex scenes that distracted from the plot (take Chris Pine’s Kirk walking in on Carol Marcus, played by Alice Eve, in her underwear for no reason in 2013’s Star Trek Into Darkness). At worst, the focus resulted in performers, usually women, forced to participate in sex scenes they did not want.