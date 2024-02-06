The Best Movies You Can’t Actually Stream Anywhere Right Now

Heavenly Creatures

Heavenly Creatures is the movie that proved director Peter Jackson had so much more to offer than his wonderfully schlocky gross-out horror films. Actually, as the story of two young girls whose shared sorrows and evolving relationships lead to them to make a stunning series of decisions, Heavenly Creatures is a big swing for most directors. It’s that rare kind of movie that navigates some truly dark subject matter with childlike tenderness that makes it easy to empathize with regardless of how much we may want to distance ourselves from what is happening.

Sadly, this is another case of Miramax’s/the Weinstein’s involvement with a movie seemingly complicating its digital distribution rights. With any luck, though, someone will find a way to rescue this film from its currently perilous position. It’s a tremendous movie that also happens to be a vital part of the career of one of the most notable directors of the last 25 years.

Pink Flamingos

Granted, there is something appropriate about Pink Flamingos not being readily available. John Waters’ legendarily movie has long existed behind video store counters, at midnight screenings, and via other avenues that most well-adjusted people wouldn’t have a reason to wander down. Indeed, it seems unlikely that any major service is going to want to wander through this movie’s murky legal rights to add it to their library. It briefly appeared on the Criterion Channel a couple of years back (Criterion also has an excellent physical version of the movie available), but you’ve got to resort to those good old-fashioned back channels if you want to watch it online now.

Anyone with a strong stomach for Waters’ particular brand of filmmaking needs to seek Pink Flamingos out, though. More than a rite-of-passage movie and a landmark moment in Waters’ career, Pink Flamingos still fulfills its primary goal of disturbing the seemingly desensitized. To my knowledge, it’s also the only entry in the Library of Congress that features a drag queen eating dog feces.

Pink Floyd: The Wall

Pink Floyd: The Wall is an especially notable member of this curious collection. Not only is it unavailable via modern digital distribution platforms, but for quite some time, the only way to reliably see it was to hunt down its old VHS release. Thankfully, the movie is now available on DVD and Blu-Ray, but its scarcity has long contributed to its mystique.

This movie doesn’t need any help in that department, though. It was, and remains, one of the boldest and greatest attempts to convert a concept album (minus some alterations and additions) into a film. Though I suppose you could argue that The Wall works best for those substance-loving Pink Floyd fans who also covet the album, I find that The Wall is one of the most fundamentally entertaining pieces of experimental filmmaking ever. Unfortunately, the movie’s notoriously troubled production and significant music licensing hurdles have cast it into the deepest depths of licensing hell.