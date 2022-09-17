Kevin Smith Movies Ranked from Worst to Best

*Editor’s Note: We are not including Killroy Was Here on this list since no one on staff bought one of the 5,555 NFTs it was released as.

15. Yoga Hosers (2016)

At the bottom of a list that has grown conspicuously stinky is this pointless, self-indulgent and really, really unfunny mess of a film. The second in Smith’s “True North trilogy” (after Tusk), this is a film inspired by someone saying something on Smith’s Smodcast (not going to elaborate, it is no more worth the words in this article, than it was AN ENTIRE FEATURE FILM).

Yoga Hosers came at the height of the Smith echo chamber where the director appears to think he and his mates having a good time was enough to produce a good movie. It’s not. Anyway, this stars his daughter Harley Quinn Smith and Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp (who frankly both deserve better) as a couple of store clerks who have to fight one-foot high Nazis made of bratwurst. And it really isn’t as entertaining as that sounds. Surely the epitome of “sounded funny when we were stoned” creativity. – Rosie Fletcher

14. Cop Out (2010)

After Zack and Miri Make a Porno was a relative box office flop, Smith decided to try his hand at something new by directing a film that he didn’t also write. He settled on the script “A Couple of Dicks,” written by the Cullen Brothers. Wordy, profane, and funny, the project seemed right up Smith’s alley. Another big factor was the involvement of star Bruce Willis, whom Smith respected and bonded with while working together as actors on 2007’s Live Free or Die Hard.

The studio eventually chickened out on the title, changing the project’s name several times before landing on Cop Out. That turned out to be one of the film’s smaller controversies; apparently, Smith had a difficult time working with Willis, going on to say that were it not for co-star Tracy Morgan, “I might have killed either myself or someone else in the making of fucking Cop Out.”

With such a tumultuous production, it makes sense why the film is so poor. The script isn’t as funny as it thinks it is, and Willis and Morgan are even less adept at trying to deliver the jokes. Smith meanwhile feels completely out of his element, staging incoherent chase sequences and employing slow-mo like a film student who just saw his first Michael Bay movie. It’s a limp, lifeless movie and would be Smith’s last studio effort before going back to his independent roots. – Nick Harley