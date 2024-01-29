Master and Commander: A Perfect War Movie That Was Changed for Sensitive Americans

Purely in terms of historical fiction, Master and Commander is an undeniable triumph and near masterpiece. Aye, we said near. Because while the level of research and passion Weir and his own armada of filmmakers poured into the film is unparalleled, there is the one amusing and unavoidable change that Weir and Collee were required to make when adapting O’Brian’s Far Side of the World novel that also pretty much breaks all credulity if you know anything about the naval warfare it depicts. And it needed to be done due to a fear that the actual historical context of Master and Commander’s source material might upset the sensitivities of American viewers. Bless their fragile hearts.

Not Your Great-Great-Grandfather’s Napoleonic Wars

In Master and Commander’s succinctly brutal opening title card, we are told it is the year 1805 and “NAPOLEON IS MASTER OF EUROPE. ONLY THE BRITISH FLEET STANDS BEFORE HIM. OCEANS ARE NOW BATTLEFIELDS.” It’s arguably the most gripping opening text since Star Wars, and it gears you up to immediately be on high alert as we are also quickly informed by way of naval dispatch that the HMS Surprise has orders to intercept and capture a privateer ship called the Acheron, a French vessel that inexplicably has sailed to the literal far side of the world in order to make war on British merchants. The Napoleonic Wars, it seems, will now be fought on the wrong side of Cape Horn.

It’s all very dramatic, but it does not make total strategic or historical sense. The latter becomes pronounced too after the opening sequence reveals the Acheron is able to get the jump on the Surprise and take seemingly heavy damage from the British vessel’s cannon fire without slowing down. In the modern parlance, the Acheron is the Terminator of 19th century ships, and Jack’s Surprise has suddenly transformed from predator to prey.

The reason the Acheron is so otherworldly to the Royal Navy is eventually explained by a crewman, who tells his captain he saw the Acheron being built in Boston and he was so stunned by the design he asked around about it. Soon enough he learned it was sheathed with a wood around its hull that apparently makes it faster. It’s a regular “Phantom” that can surprise the British at any time. The scary thing is the British Navy did contend with a ship like what is described in the movie, but it was not during the Napoleonic Wars. Aubrey’s Phantom instead came some years after Master and Commander’s 1805 setting, although it did indeed hail from Boston.

American Made

The USS Constitution, aka “Old Ironsides,” was first launched into the waters of Massachusetts Bay in 1797 and was one of six cutting edge frigates designed for the burgeoning U.S. Navy during the presidency of George Washington. However, it was not until the War of 1812 that the Constitution earned its Old Ironsides nickname—at the expense and embarrassment of the British Navy.

During that brutal if truncated conflict (which in part occurred due to the less-than-sanguine practice of the Royal Navy conscripting American sailors), the USS Constitution found itself in a life or death struggle with the British’s HMS Guerriere on the morning of Aug. 19, 1812. The Guerriere had been sent to make war on American vessels around New England, and not far from Boston it engaged with the Constitution… and saw its cannon fire bounce harmlessly off the Constitution’s hull before vanishing into the water.