Great Movies That Barely Resemble the Books They’re Based On

Constantine

If you put Keanu Reeves’ brooding, terminal-cancer-diagnosis exorcist beside the DC TV universe’s blonde, trenchcoat-wearing, bisexual comic book inspiration, they would look like night and day. But Keanu’s was the first John Constantine to make it from page to screen in the very loose 2005 adaptation of the Vertigo Comics series Hellblazer, a superhero movie that feels more like a standalone angels-versus-demons contemporary fantasy.

Francis Lawrence’s film is pretty drenched in Catholicism, with the eponymous character stuck in a sort of purgatory on Earth (with the ticking bomb of lung cancer, of course) due to committing suicide in his youth yet being revived to keep facing the demons he was trying to escape. His investigation into the mysterious death of a devout Catholic woman (Rachel Weisz, also playing her detective twin sister) who supposedly killed herself reveals the thinning barrier between Heaven and Hell, and puts Constantine into the path both of archangel Gabriel (Tilda Swinton) and vindictive Lucifer (Peter Stormare). There’s sacrifice and redemption and a resurrection of sorts, but the Constantine who comes out the other side ready for sequels—though one wasn’t even a possibility until 2022—is very different from the comics-accurate con man and occult expert (Matt Ryan) who made his way to the Arrowverse in the 2014 TV series Constantine, and especially not the genderswapped Johanna Constantine (Jenna Coleman) in the 2022 series The Sandman.

Children of Men

Alfonso Cuarón made a point of not reading P.D. James’ 1992 dystopian novel before embarking on his celebrated adaptation in 2006. This was due in part to the project already having a screenplay that had undergone rewrites, as well as Cuarón’s own worry that he would “second-guess” any creative decisions. While he kept the same premise—a near-future plagued by infertility, in which England has cut itself off from climate refugees—he referred to a summary of the novel instead of the entire text. The fact that he was developing the project immediately post-9/11 contributed to grounding this infertility dystopia more in the present, plus inviting star Clive Owen to contribute enough dialogue and interiority to his character Theo Faron that he earned a co-writing credit.

James’ novel contextualizes the fertility crisis against the backdrop of a power struggle within the Council of England, with Theo’s cousin ruling as warden but by the end of the novel, Theo has taken on both the Coronation Ring (making him temporary leader) as well as ownership of the first baby born in a generation, which he baptizes. The film opts for a quieter take, with Owen’s Theo simply trying to find safe passage for pregnant refugee Kee (Claire-Hope Ashity) to the Human Project, a mythical organization trying to find the cure for humanity’s infertility. The movie also expands on Theo’s relationship to the immigrant-rights group the Fishes, which includes his ex-wife Julian (Julianne Moore) and their history of losing their child, instead of them all being relative strangers to one another. By prioritizing the emotional stakes over political intrigue (though there’s still plenty of that in the background), the film resonates and feels much closer to our present while still presenting a dystopia that’s not so far-fetched.

Edge of Tomorrow

While Doug Liman’s time loop alien war movie follows the premise from Hiroshi Sakurazaka and Yoshitoshi Abe’s manga All You Need is Kill, the context necessarily changes when you transform Japanese recruit Keiji Kiirya into an inexperienced American public affairs official named Major William Cage (Tom Cruise). Both are part of the United Defense Force (UDF) that has been created in response to the invasion of alien “Mimics,” but Cruise’s protagonist begins his cinematic journey at a big disadvantage, too cowardly for his posting where he quickly gets killed after getting drenched in Mimic blood.

Except that Cage wakes up again on the morning of his assignment, and realizes that he will be thrust into battle with the Mimics over and over unless he can figure out how to—per the film’s tagline—live, die, repeat. We love a steep learning curve and a transformative journey, especially when Cage’s unique training comes at the hands of war hero Sergeant Rita Vrataski (Emily Blunt), who it turns out earned her own accolades in the same Mimic time loop, only to lose it via a blood transfusion. So while the book’s Keiji and Rita are time looping together, in the movie Cage and Rita trade his knowledge of the ongoing loops with her combat experience.