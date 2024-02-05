The Kingdom of Heaven Director’s Cut Had the Most Dramatic Improvement Ever

But due to the DVD market Scott praised—and 20th Century Fox’s desire to get in on that Lord of the Rings double-dip phenomenon—Scott was allowed to make a version of Kingdom of Heaven that had no obligations to studio notes or commercial obligations. Running at a monumental 194 minutes, the director’s cut of the film is 50 minutes longer, and for all intents and purposes a different movie. That movie is also a far richer and more layered one. Beyond just letting scenes breathe with extended transitions or pauses between dialogue, this director’s cut reworks core characterization and world-building. Ultimately, it changes the meaning of the film entirely. Below are just three examples which illustrate the profound degree of improvement Kingdom of Heaven experiences when you let it stretch its legs.

A Renaissance Man in the Middle Ages

When Kingdom of Heaven was released, a common critique among film critics and history buffs alike was in regard to the film’s central hero. Balian d’Ibelin was a real historical figure who defended and ultimately surrendered Jerusalem to Saladin in 1187, and in a way that prevented a genocidal massacre. But as played by Orlando Bloom in the film’s theatrical cut, the man comes across as a cipher. Admittedly, Bloom’s version of Balian is not based on the historical figure beyond the film’s climactic siege, but in the theatrical cut, he seems to have almost nothing to do with reality either.

Kingdom of Heaven simply introduces Balian as a blacksmith and bastard son of a Crusader knight who has returned home in his old age. It is clear why the otherwise childless Sir Godfrey d’Ibelin (Liam Neeson) would want to claim Balian. It is unclear, however, why Balian is being driven to take his offer by a meddlesome priest (Michael Sheen) or what qualities a mere blacksmith could offer the Kingdom of Jerusalem. Nonetheless, inside of what appears to be a fortnight, the Christian king in the Holy Lands decides to entrust his realm to some dude with no military experience.

This impression of the character exasperated screenwriter William Monahan, who penned Kingdom of Heaven and infused the film with a philosophical bent, which included turning the historical Baldwin IV into a genuine philosopher king and modeling the medieval protagonist on our image of someone who might rise to prominence a few centuries later.

“He’s a sort of provincial Leonardo,” Monahan said on the same commentary while drawing comparisons to his conception of Balian with the Italian Renaissance painter and sculptor who dabbled in engineering, architecture, and proto-scientific research. Monahan similarly likens Balian to Michelangelo, who in addition to famously painting the Sistine Chapel also designed St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome. One might also draw a parallel to a contemporary of Da Vinci’s, Machiavelli, who never ruled Florence, but was a man the rulers listened to.

This is foreshadowed early in Monahan’s script, with Sheen’s priest informing Sir Godfrey and his entourage that Balian has worked as an architect on the local lord’s growing cathedral and as an engineer who designed “engines” (catapults) that fired large rocks at great distances. Unfortunately, scenes like this have only ever been available on disc.