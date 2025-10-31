The 31 Best Horror Movie Franchises of All Time Ranked

That legend only grew as the first couple of sequels got funnier, better funded, and yet no less ingenious in design. There are many who will tell you to this day that Evil Dead II (1987) is the best sequel ever made. While seeing Campbell go Elmur Fudd against his own possessed hand is classic, we prefer the time-traveling shenanigans of Army of Darkness (1992) ourselves. Each installment in the trilogy has its own flavor though, and they each work. So it seemed fairly blasphemous when Raimi and company announced they were producing remakes and spinoffs more than 20 years later. However, 2013’s Evil Dead reimagining from Fede Alvarez, and even 2023’s truly diabolical Evil Dead Rise, courtesy of Lee Cronin, each lived up to the promise of “grueling terror”—plus buckets of gore so maximalist that they are falling from the sky by the end of the Alvarez flick. – DC

3. Universal’s Frankenstein Movie Series

It has been nearly a hundred years since James Whale first gave Boris Karloff his flattop in the 1931 adaptation of Mary Shelley’s novel. And to this day, when you say the word “Frankenstein,” it’s this singular design with the bolts in the neck that folks think about. That is a testament to makeup designer Jack Pierce, but it is also a tribute to the overall film Whale and Karloff made. Narratively it has almost nothing to do with Shelley’s book beyond the general conceit of a mad scientist bringing life to the sewn-together body parts of cadavers. Yet it captured the spirit of the source material better than any other adaptation to this day and features an all-time heartbreaking performance by Karloff as the Creature.

So imagine the shock it must have been when the direct sequel, 1935’s Bride of Frankenstein, turned out to be even better. Directed by Whale at the height of his powers (not to mention creative control), the film has a visual grandeur decades ahead of its time, not to mention a deft mingling of horror and camp comedy. Karloff’s Monster is at last allowed to speak, the sets are massive, and the Creature’s mate is so visually striking thanks to actress Elsa Lanchester and Pierce’s idea of glamour beauty makeup that she also left a 90-year impression despite only being onscreen for five minutes. It is the greatest horror sequel, but not the last good Frankenstein movie made by Universal. The next installment, 1939’s Son of Frankenstein, wastes Karloff’s final appearance as the Monster but features a deliciously broad turn by Bela Lugosi as the seedy “helper” Ygor. The German Expressionist-inspired set design is also haunting.

The series definitely declined after those first three entries, but we again remain champions of Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man (1943), if not necessarily for Lugosi’s misjudged performance as the Monster. And Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein is also a great classic, even if the titular monster is barely in it. A few of the other ‘40s films were major downgrades, but this is one of the genre’s most enduring legacies that starts and ends with a jolt of electricity. – DC

2. Scream

If we are judging franchises strictly in terms of consistency, from beginning to end there has not been a bad Scream movie yet across six entries in 29 years. That is a remarkable record and pretty much unmatched within the genre. There are definitely weaker entries on this list—we see you over there, Scream 3 (2000) and your baffling Jay and Silent Bob cameo—but ever since Drew Barrymore picked up a landline and heard “what’s your favorite scary movie?,” this series has been batting at least singles. And the 1996 movie from Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson that started it all is a massive home run.

Benefiting from razor-sharp writing and direction that was shrewd enough to acknowledge even their young teen audience was intimately familiar with the tropes and clichés of slasher movies after the last 20 years of drive-ins and slumber party rental bingers, Scream created a self-aware satire that not so much deconstructed the beats as unmasked them and then turned them around for maximum excitement. It also built a series where instead of the killer, it is the would-be victims who are the characters we followed from film to film. Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette are to Scream what Han, Luke, and Leia were to Star Wars, and to see them grow both wearier and steelier every time they get a new phone call from the playfully cruel voice of Roger L. Jackson has become strangely comforting over the years.