Friday the 13th Perfected the Jason Movie in The Final Chapter

However, director Joseph Zito and screenwriter Barney Cohen, working from a story credited to Bruce Hidemi Sakow, changes things with two additions. One is the arrival of Rob (E. Erich Anderson), whose sister died at Jason’s hand in the previous movie; so now he hunts Jason for revenge. The other notable addition is that of the Jarvis family, who consist of a single mom (Joan Freeman) and her kids Trish (Kimberly Beck) and Tommy (Corey Feldman). The Jarvis’ move next door and represent a wholesome, loving family, something alien to most slashers.

Furthermore, The Final Chapter makes the teen scenes work by focusing on two characters in the social periphery, the braggart Teddy (Lawrence Monoson) and sad-sack Jimmy (Crispin Glover). On the page, the duo doesn’t have the most compelling arc. Teddy berates Jimmy for his lack of sexual magnetism, yet it is Jimmy who gets a girl’s attention. But Monoson plays Teddy as irredeemably obnoxious, and Glover plays Jimmy as such a weirdo that their characters become compelling.

Nowhere is that more apparent than in the scene in which Tina (Camilla More) takes Jimmy upstairs to bed. Glover brings real vulnerability to his performance, whether it’s laughing with embarrassment when the bed collapses under Jimmy and Tina, or the way he asks Tina if she was satisfied by his performance. Zito periodically cuts away from Jimmy and Tina back to Teddy downstairs, who cackles at the silent nudie films he found. The fact that the scene ends with the disgusting, but unsurprising for an ’80s movie, moment in which Jimmy presents Tina’s underwear to Teddy a a trophy only underscores how much Glover and Monoson bring to their characters, adding flavor to otherwise stock characters.

These aspects don’t diverge from slasher movie tropes. But they do give them enough flavor and style to make them memorable, much more so than an actual cynical retread ever would.

He’s Killing Me!

While it’s nice that The Final Chapter has interesting characters, they are still people in a slasher movie. Therefore they only exist to get killed. Yet The Final Chapter excels on that end as well, giving some of the genre’s best all-time kills.

Sometimes they’re relatively simple slaughters that are nevertheless executed in a unique way. Jimmy meets his end right after presenting Tina’s underwear to Teddy and going to the kitchen to pour a celebratory drink. “Hey Ted, where the hell’s the corkscrew?” Jimmy whines in Glover’s idiosyncratic cadence. He gets his answer when Jason slams the corkscrew into his hand, pinning him for the final kill.