Predator: Badlands – Exclusive Look at Elle Fanning Bringing Alien Vibes to New Arena

Set deeper into the future than any previous installment of the Alien and Predator franchises, Badlands is positioning itself not just to be the breakout sci-fi hit of fall 2025 but also a jumpstart for a new kind of shared universe. And for the stars and the director, the trick is all about making an impossibly big movie feel small, relatable, and intimately human. Which is a pretty nifty feat when there’s not a single human being on the screen. Welcome to a future of only aliens and AI synthetics.

A Dynamic Duo

The heart and soul of Predator: Badlands is not-so-secretly centered around an unlikely partnership between a young Predator named Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) and a Weyland-Yutani synth they call Thia (Elle Fanning). As trailers have revealed, Dek is carrying a damaged Thia around on his back for much of the movie after both sentient beings end up on a planet that even the Predator species of Yautja fear. According to Trachtenberg and his stars, this image defines the basic ethos of the film.

“This is very new for the Predator franchise,” Fanning explains. “I think oftentimes you don’t feel like you’re creating something new or doing something people haven’t seen before. That’s a hard thing. But I think we all kind of felt that this had a special feeling. I mean, there’s obviously a little C-3PO and Chewbacca thing there!”

Fanning is referencing the fact that having her robot character strapped to the back of a sci-fi monster like Dek evokes a similar image in the third act of The Empire Strikes Back, when a disassembled version of the droid C-3PO is rigged up to the back of a legendary Wookiee. And what is a small part of that Star Wars film, Trachtenberg admits, is a large inspiration for the character dynamic of Badlands.

“When I was thinking about this, I was also thinking, ‘What if there was a Chewbacca movie?’’’ Trachtenberg says. “This is what the purpose of this or any other franchise is: to do things like this.”

Due to the irony of this pairing—where science fiction’s most fearsome hunter carries a shattered robot on its back like she’s a sack of old potatoes—the secret production title for Predator: Badlands became “Backpack.” And while it may seem that Fanning and Trachtenberg are joking around about the imagery, Trachtenberg makes it clear that the aesthetics inspire him as much as a story’s literary concepts. Hence, like his previous film in the franchise, Prey, the image of Dek and Thia was an artistic, visual choice from which the rest of Badlands’ inception sprang.