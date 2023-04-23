Evil Dead Rise Is the Nastiest Movie in the Franchise’s History

Then again, maybe you’re not? That was certainly part of my takeaway after watching Lee Cronin’s delightfully cruel Evil Dead Rise, a movie so malevolent, mean-spirited, and gory that its rating suggests the NC-17 rating has been retired (unless your film dares have too much nudity). Truly, Evil Dead Rise is a thoroughly depraved and fucked up piece of work, and possibly the nastiest thing the franchise has seen in the last 40 years.

On the surface, that isn’t necessarily a surprise. Like Evil Dead (2013), it features all the hallmarks of the series: innocent fools who dared open the Book of the Dead being possessed by demons from hell; those possessed bodies (or “Deadites”) then reveal a wicked sense of humor as they sing ditties like “dead by dawn;” and finally bodies are dismembered, usually by chainsaw.

Nonetheless, what makes Evil Dead Rise just a little sicker than the 2013 film and, perhaps even Raimi’s original video nasty, is who is transforming into those Deadites and what then happens to them. The young people of Alvarez’s 2013 movie are more plausibly believable as human beings than Raimi’s original cast. That time, they were out there to help a friend who was struggling with addiction, as opposed to being there to share booze and sex. Still, the film is playing in the sandbox of horror movie conventions and clichés that were already old hat in 1981: a group of nubile young people go to the woods and get massacred. The setup in Evil Dead joints has always been an excuse to reveal inventive and even innovative filmmaking while slaughtering a fresh-faced ensemble.

Evil Dead Rise, however, goes to a much darker and twisted place. Instead of the “fresh meat” being a jock and a nerd, or a reductive rift on the whore and the virgin paradigm, here we have a mother and her three children. A wounded and sad family struggling to get by. Even after the red-band trailers for Cronin’s movie, I went in skeptical that Rise could (or should) be as brutal as any of the earlier pictures in the series. All the marketing gave away that poor Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland), the single mother of three, would be possessed by demons and taunt her children by saying, “Mommy is with the maggots now.”

But the unwritten rule of horror is that the kids are almost always safe. Inverting a bond as universally sacred as that between a parent and child is disturbingly perverse, but even Stephen King and Stanley Kubrick knew where to draw the line in their respective versions of The Shining, a story about a father who ultimately tries to murder his son with an axe (or croquet mallet in the book). Kubrick and King concluded that it’s hideous enough to see the threat of a murderous father on a rampage after the child, and rivers of blood flooding out from the elevator. Still, they have the good taste to never let Jackie Torrance or that bloody waterfall consume the kid.

By contrast, Evil Dead Rise is utterly tasteless. Happily so.