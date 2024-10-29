The Best Nightmare on Elm Street Kills Ranked

Part of the reason why Grady’s death is so remarkable in the context of this franchise is because it is so unremarkable in many ways. Grady is simply watching over his friend Jesse before Freddy emerges from Jesse’s body and kills him. Aside from the effects sequence of Jesse’s body becoming a vessel for a fired up Freddy (which is incredibly well done in an American Werewolf in London kind of way), the rest of the scene is relatively modest. It’s just a boy screaming for help in a small space where death is slowly stalking him while his parents stand helplessly outside the door. Yet there is a palpable sense of fear from both Grady and his parents in this scene that makes it so much more horrifying than some of the more elaborate kills to come.

9. Taryn’s Bad Trip – Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Dream Warriors

While the original Nightmare on Elm Street certainly didn’t lack memorable kills (more on those in a bit), Dream Warriors raised the bar for the franchise in that respect. By giving the dreamers more means to defend themselves, Dream Warriors not only offered a way to extend those dream sequences but an excuse to make them more thematically appropriate to the dreamer’s psychology. Taryn’s death toward the end of the film is one of the most powerful examples of the creative benefits of that approach.

After transforming herself into the “deadly and beautiful” punk she sees herself as in her dreams, Taryn confronts Freddy in a very noir-like alley. Following a great fake out involving a man in a trenchcoat, Taryn actually manages to get the upper hand on Freddy during a knife fight. Her victory is short-lived, however, as Freddy turns his blades into syringes and injects a deadly drug into the mouth-like pores of Taryn’s skin. The visuals in this sequence (especially that syringe glove) are among the series’ best, but it’s the more subtle implications of the scene that make it terrifying. In her final moments, Taryn was robbed of the empowerment that came with the dream version of herself and reduced to what the rest of the world saw her as: another wasted junkie.

8. Carlos, Can You Hear Me? – Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare

The nicest thing you can say about The Final Nightmare is that it lost its “worst Nightmare on Elm Street movie” status the moment that the 2010 Nightmare on Elm Street remake was released. The second nicest thing you can say about this movie is that Carlos’ death scene is one of the series’ most disturbing kills.

Like most of the later Nightmare on Elm Street kills, Carlos’ death is based on the character’s greatest fear. In this case, that would be his partial loss of hearing that requires him to wear a hearing aid. You would think that the culmination of Freddy’s exploitation of that fear would be the scene in which Krueger appears as Carlos’ mother and removes Carlos’ eardrum with a massive cotton swab. However, that’s just the start of this hellish sequence in which Freddy tortures Carlos by forcing him to listen to a series of increasingly painful noises through a cursed hearing aid until his head explodes. Is the sight of Freddy orgasmically running his knives over a chalkboard a bit over the top? Perhaps, but there is a relatable effectiveness to the pains in this sequence that keeps it surprisingly grounded.

7. Jennifer Gets Her Big Break – Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Dream Warriors

Along with raising the quality and quantity of the series’ kills, Nightmare on Elm Street 3 gave Freddy Krueger significantly more dialogue. Specifically, it utilized more of the “quips” that would go on to define the character. Opinions will always be divided over that change in direction, but it’s generally agreed that the third film found the best balance between boogeyman and lounge act. At the very least, it’s generally agreed that Jennifer’s death scene is the most iconic example of said quips being properly weaponized.