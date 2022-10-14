10 Deleted Scenes That Would Have Completely Changed the MCU

Cap and Hulk in the Ice (Filmed)

It’s no secret that Louis Leterrier’s The Incredible Hulk is the black sheep of the MCU – coming just after 2008’s Iron Man but when the idea of a shared universe was merely a seed. An alternate opening showed the grim reality of Edward Norton’s Bruce Banner battling the alter ego of Hulk.

Taking place in a bleak backdrop of the Arctic, Banner tried to take his own life with a gun, only to have Hulk spit the bullet out. The enraged green giant went on to smash a glacier to pieces. If you look closely, you’ll see the frozen body of Captain America and his shield being freed from their icy slumber.

This would’ve overhauled the origin story of Chris Evans’ First Avenger and how Nick Fury came to find him in the Fury’s Big Week comic series. Still, this blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo was a great way to tie Norton’s forgotten Hulk into the lore of the MCU.

Mutants and Spider-Man Right from the Start (Filmed)

More than just having the honor of kick-starting the MCU, Jon Favreau’s Iron Man planted the seeds for everything that would come after. The post-credit stinger of Nick Fury gave us a taste of the Avengers, but branching well beyond, it nearly introduced a certain wall-crawling hero and some gifted youngsters.

In an extended cut of Samuel L. Jackson’s famed post-credit scene, Fury mentioned “radioactive bug bites” and “assorted mutants.” It’s wild to think the MCU’s first outing could’ve introduced the concepts of Spider-Man and the X-Men, but those convoluted rights issues nipped it in the bud.

Instead, we had to wait until 2016’s Captain America: Civil War to see Peter Parker in action, while 2022’s Ms. Marvel has only just teased the imminent arrival of the X-Men and mutantkind in the main MCU timeline.