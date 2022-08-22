Why Marvel Shorts Like I Am Groot Are Key to Future MCU Success

Walt Disney Animation Studios have released shorts like Baymax!, and are focused on multiple stories through their Short Circuit initiative. Pixar has done something similar with both Dug Days and SparkShorts. Even Walt Disney’s live-action department has dipped their toe into those waters with projects like The Little Prince(ss) and Growing Fangs. On top of all of this, LucasFilm didn’t step away from the challenge, allowing mini-movies like the Rebels shorts and Forces of Destiny to really thrive. If anything, Marvel is slow to get going here.

TikTok and I Am Groot

That idea does extend to the social media age. Whether it’s flicking through Facebook or Twitter, it’s clear to see that Marvel content continues to dominate. On TikTok, short-form storytelling is key to the platform’s success. So many brands are trying to emulate that, so why can’t Marvel return to their old One-Shot idea in order to capitalize on the same thing? With so many new ways of adapting comics, there are interesting creative challenges rearing their heads that usually result in groundbreaking results. If Marvel forces themselves to change the way they develop once more, they might find something really unique is created from it that takes advantage of the kind of new techniques partially evolving with TikTok.

The success of I Am Groot is only going to strengthen the case that a revival of the short film could be occurring. On social media platforms, the young tree has fit right in! The character is instantly relatable, and clips from the shorts have begun to go viral. That’s definitely an indication that even though it’s a totally different way to tell the story, the audience is still paying attention.

There’s something really fresh about I Am Groot, too. A short film allows for the stakes to be far smaller. Not everything needs to be the end of the world. While Groot’s travels might be whimsical and a little silly, they also say something about his dysfunctional childhood and the type of family the Guardians really are. There’s a real heart to the piece, even in this unusual format.

A Key to New Narratives

So what are the benefits of telling stories in a short film? Well, the creatives involved can take larger risks without the need for those shorts to ever go anywhere. They are lower on the budget scale, and aren’t tied into sequels, spinoffs, and other TV shows that might want to continue the narrative. If a short film doesn’t work, everyone can move on. If it does, then it serves as a really simple way of jumping into this corner of the universe.

There are plenty of bizarre Marvel characters that might benefit from being tested in this way. Howard the Duck would surely work in a series of shorts, as would Hit-Monkey, who has yet to make his MCU debut. Then there’s the opportunity to dip into other genres. A true horror film hasn’t been released from Marvel yet. But a short film could see how audiences react to a narrative that focuses on the house of ideas’ most sinister characters. Short movies could even be a way to establish an upcoming group. A short for each member of the Thunderbolts would surely set up the movie by adding a little more depth to the roster ahead of its release.