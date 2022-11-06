Best Xbox Series X/S Features You Didn’t Know Existed

On the surface, the Xbox Series X and S are the most straightforward modern consoles on the market. Aesthetically, they are nothing more than 3D rectangles, and their controllers are almost identical to Xbox One controllers (save for textured grips and an extra button on the face). Even under the hood, the Xbox Series S functions similarly to the Xbox One. Without the extra computational horsepower, few gamers could probably tell the difference between the consoles. Look closely at the two consoles, though, and you’ll find an array of hidden features that make each pretty special.

Like the PlayStation 5 and the Nintendo Switch, the Xbox Series X and S are more than just game consoles. Sure, most owners will probably use these platforms to play Fortnite with friends, but the manufacturers added a few more bells and whistles. Many of these features are godsends for players who want a bit more accessibility or customization options, but these additions are mostly hidden behind a series of menus. Here are some of the best.

Reverse Sync Controllers

Video game controllers have come a long way. These days, Bluetooth functionality is built into many input devices, which lets gamers use devices with non-native platforms like gaming PCs. While PS5 and Switch controllers can only remember one platform at a time, Xbox Series X controllers have slightly better memories.

Virtually everyone knows how to pair an Xbox Series X controller with its native console. Just press the sync button above the front USB port on the console and then hold down the controller’s sync button (which is near its USB port). The lights on the controller and console will flash, and when they stop, the console and controller are connected. To link the controller to a PC, hold down the controller’s sync button while a computer’s Bluetooth is searching and add it like any other Bluetooth device. These steps have been drilled into most gamers’ heads thanks to Xbox One controllers, but what happens when someone wants their console and PC to share the same controller?