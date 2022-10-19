Best PS5 Features You Didn’t Know Existed

When Sony launched the PlayStation 5, the company included an “Accolades” feature that was supposed to encourage camaraderie and discourage toxic behavior in multiplayer games. Earlier this year, Sony announced it was sunsetting the Accolades system, citing a lack of usage. Like so many of the best PS5 features, the problem with Accolades wasn’t that it was bad but rather that too many PS5 owners didn’t even know it existed.

The PS5 is filled with features that seemingly fly under the radar of its growing number of owners. Many PS5 features, such as an improved controller rumble and an expandable SSD, are standard for the current console generation. But then there are those quality-of-life elements that are so obscure or buried in menus that most gamers will probably never hear about them, let alone actually use them. For instance, did you know that you can skip many of the setup sequences that pop up whenever you launch a game for the first time? Or that if you can’t find a remote to mute your TV, your Dualsense controller can offer that same function in a pinch? It’s true. Actually, here are some of the other best PS5 features you (probably) never heard of.

Retrieve Disks from Dead PS5s

Everything eventually breaks, including game consoles. While you can buy a new console when that inevitability occurs, what happens if your game disc is inside when your PS5 dies? It turns out the PS5 offers a simple solution for that potentially big problem.

If your PS5 has died and won’t power on, Sony has provided a handy how-to guide to recover any trapped discs. First, unplug the console, remove the base, and place the console on a table with the PS5 logo facing down and the disc slot facing away from you. Then, gently slide the cover off the console by lifting it up. After the cover is removed, you should see several black rings and a black plastic sticker on top of the disk drive. This sticker hides the disc release. Either remove or puncture the sticker, and use a #1 Phillips screwdriver (or similarly-sized cross-head screwdriver) to turn the screw underneath it clockwise. Continue turning until the disc is almost completely out of the slot, and then remove it. Once your disc is safely back in your hands, replace the PS5’s cover.