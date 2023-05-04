Xbox Game Pass’ Best Feature Is Being Tragically Overlooked

To me, that’s always been the beauty of Game Pass. Traditionally, the two biggest hurdles preventing people from experiencing the great new games released in a given year are time and money. Time is a constant problem, but Game Pass’ $9.99 a month (or $14.99 a month) price plan is intended to directly address the money issue. For around the price of an indie new release, you have instant access to hundreds of games both new and new to you. Obvious savings aside, the real value of that proposition is the financial freedom you have to try a game and not like it.

I would have been livid if I had to pay full price for some Game Pass games like Scorn, Redfall, or Minecraft Legends. They’re not for me, and the reason I know that is because I got to play them via Game Pass. However, I never find myself thinking that I wasted $15 a month on those games. More often, I think about how that $15 a month allowed me to play the Yakuza games for the first time, let me and my partner become addicted to Overcooked 2 for a few weeks, and finally realize that Immortals Fenyx Rising has been wildly underrated this whole time.

More importantly, Game Pass allowed me to spend time with (and not extra money on) Pentiment, Immortality, Hi-Fi Rush, High on Life, Mortal Shell, and so many other recent experiences that would have otherwise struggled to cut through the noise. Those aren’t just games that feel worthwhile because I didn’t have to pay extra for them. They’re some of my favorite games in recent memory that easily justified their full prices despite the fact I didn’t have to pay them.

It’s surprising to learn that so many people don’t seem to look at Game Pass quite the same way. Based on the Redfall reactions, it seems that quite a few people measure the value of Game Pass by the number of $70 new releases they get to play through Game Pass in a given year. For them, Game Pass’ best feature isn’t the new games they got to experience but the money they saved on those major new releases that already had their attention.

The value of Game Pass’ collection of Day One new releases is undeniable (or at least should be). For me, though, the dream of a “Netflix for gaming” was always less about getting blockbusters delivered to me at a discount and more about expanding my gaming library in order to more easily justify taking a chance on something new.

Yet, much like how we all seem to know people who endlessly watch that sitcom they already love through Netflix, it seems that many people are inherently hesitant to expand their entertainment palate even when certain barriers are removed. If a high-profile game can diminish the public perception of the value of Game Pass so much more easily than dozens of constantly available (yet lower profile) worthwhile experiences can elevate it, what does that say for the future of such services and how they can facilitate a more creatively diverse gaming industry?