15 Video Game Sequels You Didn’t Know Existed

8. The 3rd Birthday

Two of the most underrated games released during Square’s golden age in the ‘90s were the Parasite Eve duology for PS1. The first title’s opening (in which an entire opera audience spontaneously combusts simultaneously) is still one of the best openings in gaming history. And things just get weirder as the games progress, with both tiles nailing a really cool Final Fantasy-meets-Resident Evil vibe.

Over the years, Square Enix lost the rights to the Parasite Eve name. Yet, they still pushed ahead with a sequel, which is how we ended up with the curiously named The 3rd Birthday. While technically a Parasite Eve sequel, it barely feels like one. This PSP exclusive shifts the gameplay to third-person shooting and the story barely connects to the first two games (aside from keeping the protagonist Aya Brea). It’s an ok standalone game, but it never comes close to the heights of the first two titles, and it doesn’t sound like we’ll be seeing more adventures with Ms. Brea anytime soon.

7. Boktai 3: Sabata’s Counterattack

Game cartridges had plenty of issues (like the chronic lack of space), but they also allowed for some really unique innovations. One of the most novel was Boktai’s light sensor. Springing from the mind of Hideo Kojima, the Boktai games are action RPGs starring a vampire hunter, but with the twist that the game is much easier to play during the day since you can more easily recharge your solar gun weapon with the sensor. If you run out of light, you’ll have to avoid enemies.

The first two Boktai games were released in the United States to widespread critical acclaim, but poor sales of the second game meant Boktai 3 never saw release outside of Japan. That’s a shame, because it has a heavier emphasis on action and also introduces swords, along with some neat motorcycle sections. A fan translation can be easily found online, but the light sensor requirement of the game means playing it on an emulator just isn’t quite the same.

6. SimCity 64

If you grew up in the ‘90s, odds are you played some version of SimCity. Whether it was one of the PC games (or the excellent SNES port), SimCity was everywhere during that time. However, you’ve probably never played the version made exclusively for the N64’s 64DD add-on. Does this version do anything particularly notable? Not really, but it’s very playable and the 64-bit graphics still hold their charm more than two decades after release.

Given how much work went into SimCity 64 (and how many other games intended for the 64DD were moved to the Nintendo 64 proper), it’s surprising that the game never saw a cartridge release. It really is the crown jewel of the 64DD lineup, which admittedly isn’t saying much considering that only nine games were released for the add-on and most of those were Mario Paint titles. But given that Nintendo has been more willing to release obscure, formerly Japan-exclusive titles online lately, maybe there’s some hope we’ll finally see SimCity 64 hit Nintendo Switch Online soon.