15 Forgotten Video Game Accessories

LJN Roll ‘n Rocker (1989)

Devices like the Power Glove and U-Force tried to create scenarios where you could control your games in a brand-new way. The Roll ‘n Rocker didn’t seem to fully understand that novelty, as it was only based on the direction pad. Using the accessory still required you to use a controller for the A, B, select, and start buttons.

Otherwise, the device was a teetering platform that you had to tilt in different directions in order to press up, down, left, or right. It was certainly an idea, but it was not one that gave you any real advantage in the actual games. It just made games harder to play, especially with how easy it was to fall off. Not to mention balancing in the center and not pointing in any direction wasn’t nearly as easy as “not pressing any buttons.”

Game Gear TV Tuner (1991)

At the time, the Sega Game Gear’s claim to fame was that it had color when the Game Boy did not. That was pretty much it. While it wasn’t a bad handheld, it just doesn’t stand out all these decades later. But it did have one neat advantage in the form of an attachment that allowed you to watch TV on the go.

Portable TVs, especially this size, were a rarity in the early 90s, so this was a cool little addition that helped the Game Gear pop. Granted, the Game Gear’s battery life was already short-lived before turning it into a television, making it die out quickly, but it was lowkey revolutionary for its time.

Aladdin Deck Enhancer (1992)

When talked up in magazines, the Aladdin Deck Enhancer sounded too good to be true. It was touted as an attachment to the NES that would enhance 8-bit games and supposedly make them on par with 16-bit games. This was just bullshit marketing and the product ended up in this weird limbo where it was mass-produced and packaged, but its company (Camerica) went under right as it was coming out. The Aladdin died before anyone even noticed it existed.

Under the “enhancement” smoke and mirrors, the actual concept behind the Aladdin was brilliant. Camerica, who were already making unofficial NES games, understood that much of the cost in making cartridges was manufacturing the identical chips and guts that allowed games to be playable on the NES in the first place. By putting all that stuff in the Aladdin and releasing individual game cartridges that only had the ROM information, you could save a ton of money and afford to release these games for $20 a pop!