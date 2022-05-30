25 Most Underrated Video Game Sequels Ever

19. Mario & Luigi: Partners in Time

Generally speaking, developer AlphaDream’s Mario RPGs tend to be a little underrated. What they lack in genre depth, they more than make up for in charm, fun, and some of the best humor you’ll ever find in a video game. Yet, 2005’s Partners in Time has to be considered the studios’ most underrated Mario RPG adventure. It’s even the only one of the three that wasn’t remade for the Nintendo 3DS. As producer Akira Otani notes, that’s mostly because it’s the one that just didn’t seem to catch on in the way that their other titles did.

That’s a shame, because this is a truly fantastic title that is in desperate need of a remake, remaster, or simple re-release. Developer AlphaDream’s use of time travel concepts greatly enhances both the stellar basic gameplay featured in Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga and the title’s bizarre story that co-stars the baby versions of Mario and Luigi. It’s a simple game, but when has that ever been an inherently bad thing? – MB

18. Knack 2

When Sony released the PlayStation 4, it used the console to jumpstart what they hoped would become the Knack franchise. The game was envisioned as “Crash Bandicoot for the PS4,” but it fell short of that lofty goal. The game was criticized for its repetitive combat and lack of innovation. Few expected it to receive a sequel.

Yet, Knack 2 is generally considered to be significantly better than its predecessor. Reviews mentioned improvements in combat, gameplay variety, and pacing. The general gist is that while Knack 2 won’t blow anyone away, it mostly captures the wonder and charm of retro platformers. Unfortunately, those improvements didn’t translate to sales. According to the outlets Famitsu and Dengeki, Knack 2 didn’t even sell 1% of the first game. To be fair, that game had the unfair advantage of being bundled with the PS4. – AG

17. Silent Hill: Downpour

With the exception of Silent Hill: Shattered Memories, every Silent Hill game released after Silent Hill 4: The Room (which is honestly somewhat underrated as well) is, at best, a real mixed bag. Yet, it really must be said that even some of the worst Silent Hill games had some truly great ideas. A few of those games were even on the verge of greatness and just didn’t quite get to that next level. Few Silent Hill sequels tease “what could have been” more memorably than Silent Hill: Downpour.

Actually, Downpour’s use of a dynamic weather system that changes the appearance rate and aggressiveness of certain monsters (and often plays tricks on your eyes) makes it one of the most effectively scary Silent Hill titles in terms of atmosphere. It also features a delightfully twisted story that makes excellent use of its protagonist’s (an escaped convict) crumbling mental state and mysterious backstory. Sure, its gameplay can be dull (even by Silent Hill standards), but it’s strange to me that this one is so often lumped in with the truly terrible Silent Hill sequels. – MB