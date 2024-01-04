Hideo Kojima Compares His Next Game to His Most Forgotten Project

Despite being prominently featured during The Game Awards 2023 (with a little help from a teaser trailer and a surprise appearance from collaborator Jordan Peele), nearly everything about Hideo Kojima’s upcoming OD project remains shrouded in mystery. We don’t know when it will be released, and we still know nothing concrete about its plot or gameplay. The only thing we do know with any reasonable amount of certainty is that OD will be a horror game. Of course, given that this is the first horror game Kojima has worked on since PT was unceremoniously canceled, that’s reason enough for most fans to be excited about it.

Despite a lack of solid information, Kojima has been dropping a pretty steady stream of hints about OD in recent months. For instance, Kojima has previously mentioned that OD will utilize Xbox’s cloud technology to blur “the boundaries of gaming and film” and test the limits of our tolerance for terror. In typical Kojima fashion, though, he stopped short of explaining what any of that actually means.

While Kojima isn’t quite ready to reveal any substantial specifics about OD, he is continuing to tease aspects of the title on social media and in interviews. Well, Kojima’s latest tease included a reference to a previous project of his that most gamers probably haven’t thought of in a long time (if they knew about it at all).

“It seems I have been acknowledged by creating games that go against the current of the times, such as ‘hide-and-seek’ games where you sneak into a building without being detected by the enemy, or ‘delivery games’ where you enjoy moving around in an open world,” Kojima recently said via Twitter. “For me, the most experimental game was ‘defeating vampires outside your house’ using actual sunlight around you. It was met with fierce opposition from the staff and even within the company. In that sense, ‘OD‘ is just as different.”