35 Most Underrated SNES Games

You can communicate via radio with other characters from the film. Some of the characters will even try to impede your progress with bad advice. And when you head indoors, the game shifts to a first-person view as you collect ID cards. This is so much better than the typical movie cash-in that flooded the SNES library in the mid-‘90s. – CF

10. Cybernator

1993 | NCS Corp

Cybernator proves yet again that there are few things more cathartic than manning a giant mech and shooting the hell out of other mechs and robots. The developers at NCS Corp seemed to take real joy in taking this generic concept and pushing it to its full potential, with tight controls, vibrant graphics, and even a surprisingly strong soundtrack. Cybernator remains somewhat obscure even today, but it’s well worth picking up if you run across a cartridge in the wild. – CF

9. Metal Warriors

1995 | LucasArts

And if you loved Cybernator, I’ve got great news for you because Metal Warriors is basically an unofficial sequel. While developed by a completely different company (the legendary LucasArts), Metal Warriors doubled down on everything that made Cybernator great, with more mechs, faster gameplay, and better graphics.

The game even featured the ability to exit your mech to get through certain areas. Some fans argue that Cybernator is the superior game, but Metal Warriors tweaked what made that game great just enough to edge out its unofficial predecessor. – CF

8. Super Smash TV

1992 | Williams

Basically a twin-stick shooter before consoles came with analog sticks, Super Smash TV featured incredibly fast and intense gameplay. This nearly perfect port of the arcade version lets one or two players blow off steam by firing weapons at hundreds of enemies attacking them from all sides as part of a futuristic life-or-death TV show. Well, the 1999 setting seemed futuristic at the time. – CF

7. Blackthorne

1994 | Blizzard Entertainment

Before Blizzard built mega huge franchises like StarCraft, Warcraft, and Diablo, there was simply Blackthorne. But even back in 1994, Blizzard seemed poised for greatness. What could have been another generic 16-bit shooter was actually a much deeper game, which required you search for keys in its giant, vibrant levels to progress. Even if you’ve never played the SNES version, Blackthorne is a free download on Battle.net now, so there’s no reason not to play it now. – CF

6. Zombies Ate My Neighbors

1993 | LucasArts

Back in the day, LucasArts was actually known for a lot more than cranking out Star Wars games and dysfunctional development cycles. The developer used to make really innovative games like Zombies Ate My Neighbors, a top-down shooter with tons of weapons, ranging from water guns to bazookas. And it had real personality, too.

Zombies contained nods to numerous classic horror movies, and despite the title, monsters included enemies like squidmen, blobs, and even giant demon babies. This is also one of the more difficult games of the 16-bit era, but it’s well worth experiencing just for the creativity on display alone. – CF

5. Actraiser

1991 | Quintent

Few games have ever pulled off the merging of two completely disparate genres into one like Actraiser did. Yes, much of the game is a solid, though not especially memorable platformer, but those sections are squeezed between a really interesting city-building section where you basically play God (in fact, you were referred to as “God” in the Japanese version).

Even though it seems like these two gameplay styles should have nothing to do with each other, it works remarkably well here. Actraiser is one of the finest, most memorable games on the SNES, and its sequel is worth checking out as well. – CF

4. Shadowrun

1993 | Beam Software

There was no shortage of traditional sword and sorcery RPGs on the SNES, so Shadowrun stands out specifically for its dark cyberpunk setting. While receiving mixed reviews upon release, Shadowrun’s image has been rehabilitated in recent years, with many players praising its deep conversation system and gameplay that mixes traditional table-top rules with 16-bit RPG action. Plus, the game’s film noir influences helps give it what’s quite possibly the best storyline of any SNES game. – CF

3. Illusion of Gaia

1994 | Quintent

Illusion of Gaia is an action-RPG for gamers who want something different from their action-RPGs. While combat remains relatively simple, there are so many new ideas that work surprisingly well, like an experience system that de-emphasizes grinding and a simplified item system.

Those might sound like bad ideas at first, but they work surprisingly well in the context of the game. Wrapped in some truly ingenious puzzles and one of the best stories of the 16-bit era, you’ll wonder why more games haven’t tried to copy Illusion of Gaia’s innovations. – CF

2. Secret of Evermore

1995 | Square Soft

Square released so many great SNES games in the ‘90s that at least one of them had to fall through the cracks. Secret of Evermore is unique among Square titles, as the only game ever released by the company that was designed by Americans. This meant a more westernized art style, and a focus on traditional tropes of American storytelling, like the adventure of a boy and his dog.

But you can also see a lot of the Square influence at play here too, with combat extremely similar to Secret of Mana (though the two titles are officially unrelated). Evermore may never quite meet the heights of Mana, but it’s still worth tracking down to see how a Square game would turn out with a stronger western influence. – CF

1. Harvest Moon

1997 | Amccus

On paper, Harvest Moon sounds like the worst game ever. You inherit a farm. You grow crops and take care of livestock. If you’re particularly successful, you get married, too. But anyone who has played a Harvest Moon game knows that while this sounds about as exciting as watching paint dry, it’s actually incredibly addicting watching your farm grow.

While later games in the series included much more customization, the SNES original is still one of the most relaxing games around, and well worth a playthrough for anyone looking for something a little bit simpler than saving the world. – CF