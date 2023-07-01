15 Forgotten Games From Famous Developers

The video game industry contains countless developers and companies. Many studios would count themselves lucky to produce at least one that makes an impact (or even just a little money). However, there are an elite handful of companies that become truly famous and irrevocably change the industry forever by releasing multiple multi-million dollar titles. Of course, even well-known studios sometimes produce games that time and gamers forget.

Did you know that before FromSoftware hit it big with Dark Souls, the company produced a tongue-in-cheek mech game known as Metal Wolf Chaos? Or that BioWare developed a trippy third-person/first-person shooter hybrid called MDK2? Probably not. The general gaming populace has forgotten about these games, and not even the popularity of their respective developers saved these games from that fate.

From Sonic RPGs to truly misguide shooters about the Vietnam War, here are some of the most notable examples of games from famous developers that have been lost to time.

15. Sonic Chronicles The Dark Brotherhood (Bioware)

Sonic Chronicles: The Dark Brotherhood for the Nintendo DS is the first and only RPG in the Sonic franchise and for good reason.