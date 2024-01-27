15 Sega Genesis Games That Deserve a Sequel or Remake

14. Eternal Champions

The ‘90s were a golden age for fighting games thanks to regular and revolutionary releases from Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat. Plenty of other developers attempted to capitalize on the popularity of those series, often with middling results that are best left in the past, but one of the few contenders in the genre that’s still well regarded is Eternal Champions: a fighter that combined many of the mechanics of Street Fighter with fatalities that were even more violent than Mortal Kombat.

The game sold well enough to warrant a 1995 Sega CD sequel, and a third title for the Sega Saturn was even announced at one point, but Sega canceled it to focus on Virtua Fighter. Sadly, the series has barely been heard from since, but in the right hands, a modern sequel could make for a comeback on par with what Microsoft has done with Killer Instinct.

13. Herzog Zwei

Gamers tend to think of real-time strategy games as something that’s best played on the PC, but the title that had the biggest impact on the genre actually got its start on the Genesis way back in 1989. Pretty much everything recognizable about RTS games from resource management to multiplayer is readily playable in Herzog Zwei, and it’s still remarkably fun and deep given its age.

The developers of RTS classics like Dune II, Warcraft, and Starcraft, have all cited Herzog Zwei as inspiration for their titles. Despite this, early reviews were mixed, and it wasn’t even until 2020 that the game received any sort of proper re-release when it came to the Switch. Given that the genre is still popular but hasn’t seen many major releases in recent years, now would be the perfect time for Sega to release a remake or sequel.

12. The Ooze

Say what you will about Sega in the ‘90s, but the company was not afraid to take risks. The Ooze was pretty weird even for an era when Boogerman was seen as a marketable character. You play as a scientist who’s turned into, well…ooze who then has to stretch and wiggle around levels, while also throwing gobs of himself at various enemies.

To be fair, The Ooze still has a pretty mixed reputation. It’s a difficult game with wonky controls. Still, nothing else out there looks quite like it, the electronic soundtrack is surprisingly catchy (especially given the Genesis’ notoriously weak sound chip), and the unique gameplay has its charms. An updated version could be something really special if Sega handed it off to the right indie developer.