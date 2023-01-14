Best Games to Play If you Love The Legend of Zelda

When you create one of the greatest and most innovative games of all time, there are going to be imitators. Plenty of games have copied The Legend of Zelda since the original hit the Famicom Disk System in 1986. A few have arguably even improved on the beloved formula.

Much like the Legend of Zelda games themselves, the best Zelda-like experiences out there come in a variety of flavors. Generally, they’re action RPGs with an overworld, dungeons, and multiple different abilities and equipment you obtain throughout the game. They can be 2D overhead games like the original Zelda, 3D games similar to Ocarina of Time that point players toward the next goal, or more open-ended 3D games like Breath of the Wild. Regardless of which style of Zelda game is your favorite, here are just some of the other games that Legend of Zelda fans need to play.

Mystical Ninja Starring Goemon

This is a bit of an odd pick since Mystical Ninja was first released in Japan on the N64 more than a year before Ocarina of Time, but the two games still ended up having a lot in common in terms of their general design philosophy.

At times, the gameplay here actually feels closer to Super Mario 64 than the early 3D Zeldas. Soon, though, it really veers off into its own thing, complete with four playable characters and memorable mecha boss fights. With its fairly large world to explore, varied gameplay, and tons of surrealist Japanese humor that often gets lost in translation, Mystical Ninja Starring Goemon is always entertaining. In fact, Mystical Ninja remains one of the more underrated N64 games. Give it a shot if you love adventure titles of that era and missed out on it the first time around.