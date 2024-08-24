Video Game Secrets That Went Undiscovered For Years

Rogue Squadron (1998): Naboo Fighter

At first glance, this one might not sound all that interesting, as it was only released six months after the game’s release (spitting in the face of this article’s very title), but it was a very critical six months. This was a huge deal at the time. Rogue Squadron was released for Nintendo 64 at the end of 1998, just around when the epic teaser trailer was released for Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace. Rogue Squadron itself was more of a side story to the original trilogy, taking place between New Hope and Empire Strikes Back. It had dozens of special codes, but there was one that was far more special and understandably kept as a secret.

Hidden away deep in the game’s data and known by a select few was a code to play as a Naboo Starfighter. Upon the game’s release, nobody would have understood what the hell this was at the time. Only after the movie’s May release did LucasArts let everyone know what to do. Not only did you need to input two separate passwords (“HALIFAX?” followed by “!YNGWIE!”), but the game would play the noise that suggested an incorrect password.

Castlevania: Legacy of Darkness (1999): Unlock Everything

It used to be that if you were playing a Konami game, you would probably find some kind of secret by entering the well-known Konami Code. Eventually, Konami knew what was expected of them, so they would be silly about it, like in Gradius 3 where inputting the code causes your ship to explode. Castlevania: Legacy of Darkness, the improved follow-up to Castlevania 64, did feature a unique take on the code. As JupiterClimb discovered 25 years after its release, not only do you have to use the Nintendo 64’s yellow buttons for the directional inputs, but everything must be pressed twice. In other words, instead of “up, up, down, down,” it’s, “up, up, up, up, down, down, down, down.” Then it’s the Z trigger instead of Start.

Doing this will unlock all the characters, as well as their alternate skins. You also get access to the game’s hard mode. Around the time of this code’s discovery, others were found, mostly centered around maxing out certain items.

Final Fantasy IX (2000): Nero Family Side Quest

What would an RPG be without a fun little side quest or obscure interaction? While there is plenty to do in Final Fantasy IX, there was one certain quest that nobody seemed to know about until thirteen years later. Or at least, it was something nobody noticed, as it was briefly mentioned in the Final Fantasy IX Ultimania book, but Gamefaqs user The_Kusabi_ was the first to really bring it up. It takes place late in the game, all the way into the fourth disc. When you try to enter the Tantalus hideout, Zenero and Benero mention that Marcus and Cinna aren’t there and run off to find them. If you leave and either watch a cutscene or take part in a boss battle, you can come back and another family member will run out of the entrance, wondering where the others are.

Rinse and repeat, and more family members will run out in a panic over the ever-growing list of names that aren’t around. Once a smaller family member runs out, an Exasperated Zidane remarks about the size of the family, before being allowed up the stairs. There, you can find a treasure chest with a Protect Ring in it.