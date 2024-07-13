The Best and Worst Mario Kart Clones

The game’s quality makes sense when you consider it was developed by Naughty Dog, who we now know to be a studio that doesn’t half-ass anything. It’s difficult to put a finger on what exactly makes CTR such a terrific kart game, but a lot of it has to do with how the steering and drifting controls work so effectively when paired with the top-notch animation and sound design. The karts have a palpable sense of weight to them, and when you hop to initiate a slide, the contact of the tires to the road feels more tactile than any other game in the genre. It just feels phenomenal to play, plain and simple.

Developed by Beenox, 2019’s Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is a worthy evolution of the franchise. But if the original CTR wasn’t as great as it was, the spinoff series would have been dead on arrival. – BB

South Park Rally (2000)

While the late ‘90s gave us our first influx of quality Mario Kart clones, it also brought us a seemingly infinite series of rip-offs largely based on increasingly desperate licensed cash-ins. Everyone from the Muppets to the Smurfs and even Woody Woodpecker got a kart racing game around this time. Compared to those largely forgettable efforts, the idea of making a kart racing game based on South Park (a white-hot property at the time) felt positively inspired.

However, South Park Rally ends up being a notable representative of that era due to the fact it was shockingly awful and relatively successful. The game reportedly even sold about a million copies on N64, which is especially surprising when you consider that N64 owners had access to an actual Mario Kart game (and Diddy Kong Racing) at that time. Rally’s success really shows why studios were so desperately pursuing their own kart racing games. Unfortunately, the mass sudden influx of such games would lead to some otherwise worthwhile titles getting lost in the shuffle. – MB

Looney Tunes: Space Race (2000)

The Dreamcast had a short lifespan, but it played host to dozens of hidden-gem titles that have become undervalued over time. One such title is Looney Tunes: Space Race: an overachieving rocket racer that has aged like a fine wine. Even today, the game’s cel-shaded graphics look fantastic, with faithfully stylized characters and environments that evoke the cartoon’s aesthetic perfectly while operating within the Dreamcast’s technical capabilities. The animation is a highlight as well, with characters emoting at a level beyond even some modern games.

Okay, so the space theme is on-brand but also sort of arbitrary. But it pays dividends gameplay-wise—the racing looks and feels buttery smooth thanks to the fact that the vehicles are tethered to but not touching the race track. And the game’s items exude that classic Looney Tunes irreverence, from Acme bombs, to boxing glove guns, to falling anvils. Of all the games on this list, this one may have aged the best (as long as you don’t count the woefully inferior PS2 port). – BB