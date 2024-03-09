25 Best Video Game Villains Ever

As voiced by the incomparable Brian Cox, Lionel Starkweather is one of gaming’s great “devils on your shoulder.” More importantly, he’s a sly bit of commentary about the role of extreme violence in video games. Starkweather wants you to be more violent for extra “points” and your/his amusement rather than because such violence is the most practical way forward. There are few things more chilling than hearing his sleazy praise when you decide to see what that more brutal kill animation looks like. He’s that rare gaming villain that makes you feel genuinely guilty for the things you do. – Matthew Byrd

24. Magus – Chrono Trigger

What makes Chrono Trigger’s Magus one of the best JRPG villains of all time is his rich backstory and the way it’s revealed over time. He’s positively despicable for the first half of the game, a murderous, brooding cuss hell-bent on summoning the monstrosity Lavos into the world to wreak havoc. Or so it seems. The developers harness the time travel aspect of the story to brilliant effect with Magus’ arc, and his rivalry with Frog is one of the most unique and unexpectedly epic in the history of the genre.

Ultimately, the thing that makes Magus so unforgettable is that pivotal moment on the cliff when the player is given the choice to add him to the party. It’s a terrific twist that really spices up the gameplay. It’s so cool to fight alongside the scythe-wielding badass who’s given you so much grief to that point in the adventure. – Bernard Boo

23. The Player – Tyranny

There are many games that cast you as the “villain” with varying levels of success. Too often, such games treat their playable villains as comical jerks or otherwise make them so sympathetic as protagonists that they end up missing the entire point of the concept. Obsidian Entertainment’s Tyranny has long been one of the most noteworthy expectations to that rule.

In Tyranny, you play as a servant of Overlord Kyros. Kyros has taken over the world by the time the game begins, so there is no world left to save. Instead, you must often find ways to carry out Kyros’ orders as you see fit. It’s a set-up that forces you to confront what kind of villain you want to be in consistently complex ways. Are you your master’s most feared servant, or do you find a way to justify the evil you do in the name of justice? Can you even tell the difference anymore? Few other games have dared to allow you to craft such as compelling servant of evil. – MB

22. General Shepherd – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Some villains are defined by their extended tenure and repeat appearances across a long-running series. And some, like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s General Shepherd, are defined by a single, infamous moment. His moment in question is of course the reveal that he’s a traitor, murdering comrades Ghost and Roach in cold blood.