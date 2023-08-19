15 Best Things About Retro Gaming

At the very least, I miss a time when the official licenses to the biggest sports organizations in the world weren’t controlled by a few companies satisfied with churning out increasingly stale yearly installments. Granted, this is hardly a new complaint, but the lack of genuine competition in the modern sports game market is heartbreaking, frustrating, and honestly a bit ironic given the subject matter. Getting more than one NFL or MLB game a year shouldn’t feel like a distant, impossible memory.

Perhaps more importantly, I miss when sports games were encouraged (or perhaps simply allowed) to be a bit more…well, fun. From licensed spin-offs like NBA Street and NFL Blitz to wild concepts like Mutant League Football and (at the time) even Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, sports games generally used to be significantly more ambitious and varied than they are now. Even little pleasures (like the mascot mode in NCAA Football) have vanished over the years for reasons that stopped making sense long ago.

It’s a small thing, but again, this is one of those areas of gaming that I feel has gotten objectively worse over the years for reasons that have little to do with the quality of the actual products.

14. Arcades

Trying to talk about the virtues of the retro arcade scene is a difficult task. Either you hear the word “arcade” and instantly enjoy a nostalgia-fuelled dopamine hit, or the idea of spending a significant amount of time in a proper arcade feels like such a distant concept that it might as well have been in fashion centuries ago. The former group has already made up their minds, and the latter group has so little context to work with.

However, any discussions about the joy of arcade gaming should start with the quality of the very best arcade games. Arcade games were far from perfect (and were often designed to be frustrating), but some of the best arcade titles of the ‘80s and ‘90s have aged remarkably well compared to other retro experiences. Beat-em-ups, light gun shooters, and even 2D action titles like Metal Slug were pretty much perfected in the arcades during this era, and time has done little to improve upon those genres in significant ways.

Of course, there is also the sense of community that arcades provided. No arcade was perfect all of the time, but the best arcades offered you a place to not just simply exist in but feel like you actually belonged in. It feels silly to praise a business for instilling a sense of belonging, but at a time when fewer and fewer businesses in fewer and fewer communities are designed to instill that feeling, that aspect of arcade gaming certainly opens a particularly painful nostalgic wound.