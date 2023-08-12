15 Worst Things About Retro Gaming

That wasn’t always the case, though. As far back as the Atari era, companies had no problem churning out truly terrible ports of beloved arcade games. Even the SNES and Genesis were plagued with terrible arcade ports (even if things started to get a bit better during those eras). Then you have games that could be incredible on one console but bad (or noticeably inferior) on another. The less said about the studios that boldly tried to bring PC games to consoles that clearly couldn’t support them, the better.

Again, this problem hasn’t gone away, but it’s far less common to see ports of such wildly varying quality across major modern platforms. Actually, this particular problem with retro gaming was made even worse by the next problem on this list…

14. Very Few Ways to Tell How Good a Game Was

Although modern gaming criticism is often subject to a (sometimes healthy) degree of scrutiny, the fact of the matter is that we live in a golden age of feedback and information from a consumer perspective. Opinions can vary wildly, and bad faith takes are a constant annoyance, but it’s easier than ever to tell if a game is at least worthy of your consideration.

However, for longer than some may care to remember, it was surprisingly difficult to tell if a game was even functional much less if it was good. Professional reviews were rarely published and distributed (and were still subject to the same issues we see today), and there was no way word of mouth and the print industry could adequately cover every game on the market. That also led to a shocking number of genuinely great games being overlooked while lesser games dominated sales charts. The seemingly simple act of purchasing a game was too often a leap of faith.

13. Region-Locked and Region-Limited Releases

Though region-specific releases are not unheard of in the modern gaming industry, it’s pretty rare for a notable game to be limited to a specific region for a prolonged period of time. Even games that don’t get an official global release usually benefit from emulation and fan translations.

For quite some time, though, some gamers in some regions could only dream of playing certain titles unless they acquired specific pieces of hardware and learned a new language. The region-based era of video game releases resulted in a stunning number of incredible games that were inaccessible to the majority of people and would still be considered lost today if it wasn’t for those emulations noted above.